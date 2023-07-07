Is Fallout 5 an Xbox Exclusive? New Update Is Bad News for PS5 Users

Is Fallout 5 going to be an Xbox exclusive? We know Bethesda Game Studios is going to make the next mainline installment in the series after Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. As a result, it's probably going to be a next-gen game. And when it does release, whether that's during the PS5 era or the PS6 era, it's probably going to be exclusive to Xbox unless a major change happens between now and then, which is possible considering how far away Fallout 5 is.

During the recent Microsoft FTC hearing, it came to light Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, decided in 2021 that all ZeniMax titles going forward would be exclusive to Xbox consoles. For those that don't know: ZeniMax is the parent company of Bethesda. This would mean all future Bethesda Game Studios' games will be console exclusive to Xbox.

Now, there's plenty of time between now and when Fallout 5 comes out for this to change. The next mainline installment in the RPG is probably not going to be out until the 2030s, and by then Xbox could publish its games on all platforms. Xbox Game Pass could also be on PlayStation devices by then, as we know those conversations have happened in the past, though so far nothing has come of it.

It's also worth noting that this position was made by Spencer in private. It has not been communicated in public, and nobody knew about the position until the hearing leaked it. Without a public commitment made, it's much easier to easily change course. However, with PlayStation and Xbox at each other's throats more than perhaps ever, it's hard to imagine the two working together in any meaningful capacity anytime soon.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be gaming on Xbox going forward if Bethesda games will all be exclusive to Xbox consoles or will you stick to PlayStation even if it means missing out on games and series like Starfield, The Elder Scrolls, and Fallout?