More Fallout TV Show Set Photos Surface Online

News on Amazon's Fallout TV show has been relatively quiet as of late, but it looks like we may have gotten some new set photos from the live-action adaptation of Bethesda's RPG series. The new photos don't give away hints as to any specific characters that we'll see in the Fallout show and aren't quite as exciting as seeing someone wearing Power Armor, but they do show some settings that seem true enough to the source material which should help satisfy those who've been waiting on something more official on the show.

It's unclear from where the photos originated, but they've been making the rounds on social media this week as Xbox-focused accounts and others looking forward to the show helped them circulate. A brief video was shared, too, but it mostly just offers a similar view of what the set photos already showed.

Here are some set photos from Fallout Amazon TV Show pic.twitter.com/fxWGBNpU1f — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) July 29, 2023

What those set photos do show is a setting that's likely some sort of Vault-Tec Corporation-owned compound. The big giveaway for that is the symbol on the ground in the middle which most will probably associate with the Fallout series, but it's more specifically the logo for the Vault-Tec organization that's responsible for the creation of all the vaults and their various tests. Another photo shared alongside these showed a "Hawthorne" van in the same area. Hawthorne is a name that's showed up here in there in various Fallout games, though it's unclear if this is a connection to those or not. What is clear is that the van says Hawthorne Medical Laboratories is a division of Vault-Tec which further sells the setting here.

Some of the previous set photos that were revealed from the Fallout filming process appeared to depict live-action Ghouls. A Ghoul is what actor Walton Goggins is supposed to be playing in the show in the lead role, but we haven't yet seen his take on that postapocalyptic character.

The show has supposedly wrapped filming, so hopefully we'll be getting something more official on Amazon's Fallout show sooner rather than later.