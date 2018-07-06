This Fallout 4 Mod Is the Ultimate Realism Experience

Fallout 4 is a beautifully expansive RPG experience from Bethesda that was rich in places to travel to, but with the usual graphics. Not that breathtaking, show stopping graphics make a good game – but they are an added bonus when we get them. Because of that, this hyper-realistic mod for the Bethesda adventure is by far the most stunning we’ve found yet.

The mod itself, which can be seen in the amazing video at the top of the article, is called Visceral ENB by Nexus user ‘MystiriousDawn’. This project, according to the creator themselves, supports a variety of other mods in an effort to make the game as visually stunning as possible. From the look of the video, they did just that and then some!

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that might not be familiar with what ENB is, the modder explains it as “better lighting. It allows for SSAO, sharpness, saturation, dof, brightness, and an array of other fun things. Downloading this will not magically make your game look exactly like mine, it will not come with trees and grass and the other 300 plus mods I have. It will however, give you the exact lighting being shown in the screenshots.”

This particular mod is also meant to be used with Vivid Weathers, True Storms, NAC, and Vanilla, which are other projects that can be found on Nexus Mods as well. It can also be tweaked to adjust features such as shadow brightness and other visual effects, but honestly – it looks amazing as is.

We cover a lot of mods here. As primarily a PC gamer myself, I thoroughly enjoy hunting down other ways to enhance my game time. As someone who also enjoys re-visiting old favourites, the use of mods increases replayability a thousand times over.

With Fallout 76 news popping up everywhere, many may be looking to jump back into the wasteland and this mod is a perfect excuse to do just that. Experience the familiar story in an all new light – literally – while seeing familiar areas with entirely new eyes.

Fallout 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, though this mod is only available for PC at this time. Interested in downloading it yourself? You can do so right here! Don’t forget to support the creator!