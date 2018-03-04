Fallout 4: New Vegas Mod Creators Provide an Update to Clarify a Few Misconceptions

We’ve covered the amazing Fallout 4: New Vegas mod quite a bit – can you blame us? Bringing what people loved about the New Vegas set up into the already expansive world of Fallout 4 is the best of both gameplay experiences and its exactly what every Sole Survivor needs. While the team is hard at work at making it ready for players to enjoy, the team has released another update, this time to clear up a few misconceptions.

The team took to their Facebook page to address a few misconceptions regarding their level design work and overall progress with this impressive project. In their message, they talk about assets, scripts, and overall goals and what it means from a team effort perspective. This is what they had to say in one of their more recent updates:

F4NV, as a whole, tends to aim for a focus on specific milestone areas. Team members will be guided towards assets, scripts, and level design projects that tie into these goals, so as to ensure we meet them on-time and at an appropriate quality standard. However, given the realities of the different timescales of various development processes, this may mean that one team is partially slowed by their needs for assets from another, or may end up completing their goals as part of the milestone ahead of schedule.

When this happens with the level design team, efforts are focused on utilization of pre-existing assets and material swaps (a method to change the appearance of an asset without changing the model,) to create assets that may be needed later down the road. The screenshots showcased this week, for instance, are part of that process.

Many of the factory-styled buildings in Fallout 4 do not match up with the look and feel of the bombed out structures found in the Vegas ruins. While they’re gorgeous buildings in their own right, and our Level Design team has found plenty of uses for the assets within, some custom work was needed to mimic the shattered and windswept structures of the Vegas ruins, while still providing a more interesting interpretation of these oft-forgettable locations.

The process of creating one or two of these buildings allows our level design staff to quickly address deficiencies in the assets they need to complete their work on them, and allow them to plan ahead for future sprints in those regions! This ultimately means that down the line, development will be able to move faster in these area, and that the asset team will be able to slowly pivot to asset creation in those areas as needed without any unpleasant surprises.

That’s all for this week’s devlog! We hope that this has helped to clear up some confusion in regards to our development process, and offer some insight into what our team is working on. Stay tuned for more cool content updates into the week, and until next time, Stay Classy!

If this project interests you, the design lead is looking for some additional help! If you have the chops and want to contribute, you can apply right here to see if you can become apart of making the Wasteland even better!

For those wondering why we would even want New Vegas in Fallout 4, here’s more about the game below (TL;DR: it’s cool):

“Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas.

It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.

As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 videogame of the year, Fallout 3.”