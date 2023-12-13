Fallout 4's PS5, Xbox Series X|S Upgrade Delayed to 2024

Fallout fans awaiting news on the long-anticipated upgrade for Fallout 4 that'd bring the game up to speed on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms finally got news on that upgrade this week, though not the news that they were probably hoping to receive. Bethesda announced on Wednesday that the updated versions of Fallout 4 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles will now be arriving at some point in 2024. Specifics weren't shared regarding what the cause of the delay was with Bethesda simply saying instead that it needed "a bit more time" to work on the upgrades.

Of course, the fact that the game's next-gen (really current-gen, at this point, considering how long the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles have been out) upgrade has now been delayed probably won't be too much of a surprise to those who've been looking forward to it. Given that it was previously announced for a 2023 release date and how close we already were to the end of the year with no updates to speak of, the delayed upgrade is a pretty expected outcome.

Fallout 4's Next-Gen Upgrade Delayed

News of the delayed upgrade for Fallout 4 was shared on social media on Wednesday by Bethesda. The upgrade for the game wasn't even given a narrowed release window either beyond some time in 2024 which doesn't bode well for any potential releases of the update near the start of the year, though perhaps Bethesda will surprise players by getting it out sooner than expected at this point.

"Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update," the official Fallout account said on socials. "We know you're excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024."

The upgrade itself was officially announced in October 2022 when Bethesda celebrated an anniversary for Fallout and previewed everything coming to Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and other games. A couple of features were mentioned at the time that'd be included in the upgrade:

"Prepare for the future: A next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4!" the previous announcement confirmed. "Coming in 2023, this free update will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC systems, including performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and even bonus Creation Club content!"

The Creation Club content, however, has become a sore spot once more as of late, and people are already anticipating the worst for Fallout 4. For context, Skyrim recently got an update that merged the Mods and Creation Club menus together in the game's main menu which meant that the fan-made mods were mixed in with paid creations. Free mods were still free, but it was regarded as a bad update by many who saw it as a way for Bethesda to push its paid content again. Once Fallout 4's next-gen upgrade does release -- or perhaps sooner -- one would imagine we'd see something similar happen there.