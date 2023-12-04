Fallout 76 Players Get New Freebie Tied to Fallout TV Show

Bethesda is giving Fallout 76 players a new item for no cost whatsoever to tie in with the upcoming Fallout TV show on Prime Video. After a prolonged wait, the first trailer for Fallout was finally shown off this past weekend to coincide with CCXP. Rather than adapting the story seen in any specific Fallout game, the TV series is set to center a new cast of characters set within a new region of the United States. Just because this show will be different from the games, though, doesn't mean that Bethesda isn't looking to do some unique cross-promotional content as a way of building up excitement.

From now until December 12, Bethesda is giving out a free Vault 33 jumpsuit in Fallout 76 via the game's Atomic Shop. This Vault 33 outfit is meant to resemble the same one from Fallout, as the show's mysterious main protagonist happens to hail from this fortified atomic bunker. All in all, this is a cool in-game item for Bethesda to hand out to fans in Fallout 76, even though it's nothing game-changing by any means. Still, given that this is a limited time freebie, you'll have to act fast if you want to snag it for yourself.

Prepare to welcome Vault 33 with the Vault 33 Jumpsuit! Claim yours free now in the #Fallout76 Atomic Shop – available until December 12! pic.twitter.com/axcEMfErsc — Fallout (@Fallout) December 2, 2023

As for the Fallout show, Prime Video is finally beginning to open up far more about the series. Outside of revealing the first teaser trailer for the series, it's known that Fallout Season 1 will start releasing on Prime Video next year on April 12, 2024. The series is being helmed by Graham Wagner and Genever Robertson-Dworet and will feature actors and actresses that include Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Aaron Clifton Moten, and Michael Emerson, among others.

What do you think about Bethesda promoting the Fallout TV series within Fallout 76? And are you hoping to see more content like this roll out in the weeks and months ahead? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.