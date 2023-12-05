Skyrim Update Pushes Paid Mods Again: "Not Interested"

Bethesda is once again trying to push paid mods in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and fans are not having it. As of today, a sizable new update in Skyrim went live. Rather than look to change anything within the game itself, though, this patch overhauled the Creation Club program and changed it to now serve as a storefront dubbed "Creations" where players can look to access various mods that have been made by Skyrim players over the years. And while this new "one-stop-shop" might make sense on paper, Skyrim fans are already finding themselves greatly frustrated with this evolved version of Creation Club.

Over on Reddit, many Skyrim fans have since been airing their grievances when it comes to this update. At a baseline level, some continue to loudly state that they refuse to pay for mods in any capacity despite Bethesda continuing to give modders the ability to charge for their creations. Although many free mods are still downloadable through Creations, some fans believe that this storefront is a way for Bethesda to continue squeezing more money out of Skyrim over a decade after its launch. Others have since pointed out that this new Creations update undoes the whole purpose of Skyrim: Anniversary Edition, which was meant to contain all of the past Creation Club content that had been made available. To now re-introduce this system in the form of Creations means that players will once again have to download these same mods all over again.

Creations is launching for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim! Join us in supporting Creators as they bring new and exciting experiences to #Skyrim. Our new Creations platform makes it easier to discover, access, and play downloadable content all within the game: https://t.co/Zb2yc78tHe pic.twitter.com/ULQ7KOWlf0 — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) December 5, 2023

Perhaps the biggest problem with this Skyrim update though is that it seems to be breaking mods that have previously worked without error in the game. As Games Radar reports, some Skyrim players across various forums and platforms have claimed that with the arrival of the game's latest patch, older mods are no longer functioning as they should. Some of these Skyrim mods happen to also enable other mods, which means that this update could have had a domino effect in a very negative way. Bethesda itself has yet to respond to this situation, but for the most part, it seems that the introduction of this update has opened a whole new can of worms when it comes to the current state of The Elder Scrolls V.

What do you think about this new update that Bethesda has let loose for Skyrim today? And have you been experiencing any major problems with the RPG for yourself since its launch? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.