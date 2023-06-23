The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date Further Away Than We Thought, Confirms Xbox

The Elder Scrolls VI's release date is way further away than we had hoped, as confirmed by Xbox. The Elder Scrolls 6 is one of the most anticipated games out there as its predecessor, Skyrim, is one of the most successful games of all-time. Its an RPG that was a huge success on Xbox 360, PS3, and PC, but was quickly spun out to be available on a plethora of additional platforms such as Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and even VR. However, its initial release was in 2011, meaning fans have been waiting a long time for a sequel... and it seems like they'll have to keep waiting.

During the Microsoft vs FTC hearing in regards to the Activision acquisition, Xbox boss Phil Spencer was asked about what platforms The Elder Scrolls 6 will be on. Phil Spencer says he doesn't even know and wasn't clear if he'd ever said it would only be on Xbox, but he wasn't even really able to give a concrete answer because he noted that "it's so far out it's hard to understand what the platforms will even be" and that they were talking about a game that is "five plus years away", meaning The Elder Scrolls 6 wouldn't release until 2028 at the earliest. This may not be a huge surprise to some since Starfield was announced in 2018 and is only just now releasing later this year, but The Elder Scrolls 6 was also announced in 2018. Unfortunately, Bethesda Game Studio is a one game at a time type of studio, so the next Elder Scrolls has only been in very early pre-production for most of this time.

Asked about Elder Scrolls VI platforms: "It’s so far out it’s hard to understand what the platforms will even be…" ... "We’re talking about a game that’s five-plus years away"



Spencer fuzzy on whether he previously made a public statement saying it'd be Xbox-only — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 23, 2023

With that said, Microsoft also noted the other day it expects its next Xbox and the PlayStation 6 to release around 2028. It seems pretty likely that, unless The Elder Scrolls 6 does come out in 2028 before or around the launch of the new consoles, it may not even be available on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, assuming it isn't exclusive to Microsoft's consoles.

