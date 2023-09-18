The Elder Scrolls 6 Releasing "2026 or Later"

According to some official documents, The Elder Scrolls 6 release date is "2026 or later." The documents come the way of the Microsoft's responses in the FTC vs. Microsoft legal case. In these documents, the game is listed only for PC and Xbox consoles. There's no mention of PlayStation. So far, Bethesda and Xbox continue to avoid confirming one way or another if the game is going to come to PS5/PS6, but this seemingly puts to bed the speculation.

What's odd about this document is it doesn't exactly line up with what Xbox boss Phil Spencer said in testimony during the hearing of the case. During this case, Spencer claims the game was at least five years out, which would suggest 2028 or beyond. Meanwhile, he mentioned that platforms were to be determined. The document specifically mentions platforms and claims 2026 or later, which is a pretty big difference from 2028 or later.

So, who is to be believed? That's a good question. One is an official document while the other is an official legal testimony. Right now, it's unclear if the 2026 or 2028 window should be taken into account going forward, but it's worth noting that it's hard to imagine the game will be out in 2026. It only entered full production last month. It's highly unlikely it will be made in three years. A game like The Elder Scrolls 6 in the current landscape of modern AAA game development is a five year project, which lines up with what Spencer said about the game being 2028 or beyond.

From Microsoft's responses in the FTC vs Microsoft case. Elder Scrolls VI listed here as Xbox and PC and releasing 2026 or later.



During testimony at the hearing, Xbox's Phil Spencer went on to say the game was at least five years out and platforms were technically TBD pic.twitter.com/Kto9bE5U8C — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 18, 2023

At the moment of publishing, Xbox nor Bethesda nor anyone involved with either has commented on the documents in the tweet above nor the speculation they have created. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. When do you think The Elder Scrolls 6 release date ism and when it releases do you think it will be an Xbox console exclusive?