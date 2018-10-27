‘Fallout 76’ Beta Pre-Load Now Live on PlayStation 4, PC

Fallout 76’s beta is now pre-loadable on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms for those who are eligible to download the test.

Following the week of exclusivity on the Xbox One, the beta for Bethesda’s new game is coming to the rest of the platforms on October 30th. Those who pre-ordered the game should’ve received a code to redeem in order to download the beta and can do so now ahead of that start date to ensure they get as much time with the beta as possible during the windows of time that it’s available.

Users online shared evidence of the beta downloads going live with the beta downloadable from the PlayStation Store and an update for Bethesda’s game launcher now presenting the Fallout 76 beta as a download option. The beta’s size comes in at just around 45GB, though you’ll need more room than that on the PlayStation 4 with the actual installation requiring around 95GB of free space. Those playing on consoles will need to download the game as a separate file from the beta when it releases while PC players won’t have to do so, but progress will carry over from the beta to the full game.

Though Fallout 76 beta testers not on the Xbox One platform can download the beta file, it won’t actually be accessible until the beta unlocks on October 30th. Xbox One users who got access to the beta first will have two more days when the test remains exclusive to them before it becomes available simultaneously on all three platforms. Bethesda shared the schedule for the beta tests during this week and next with the schedule showing Xbox One users sharing four days of testing with those on the PlayStation 4 and PC.

As the #Fallout76 B.E.T.A. becomes available for everyone on Oct. 30, we wanted to look ahead to next week’s anticipated sessions. Times are subject to change with issues that may arise, but we’re hopeful this schedule will stay. Thank you for all your support! pic.twitter.com/9fRb5Vx5m7 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 26, 2018

Prior to downloading the beta, PC players can check the system requirements to see if their machines can run Fallout 76. Bethesda revealed the specifications needed to run the game both at the minimum settings and the requirements that Bethesda recommends players have before attempting to run the game.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Bethesda’s launcher on November 14th.