Fallout TV Series Gets First Official Trailer

Amazon's Fallout TV series has gotten its first trailer. Fallout is one of the most beloved gaming franchises of all-time thanks to its dark sense of humor, incredible storytelling, unique premise, and more. It has had fans enraptured for years and allowed Bethesda to rise up as one of the most successful RPG developers out there. Bethesda has long resisted the idea of adapting Fallout as it is understandably quite protective of the property. It also has been very against the idea of needed to retell an existing story in the Fallout universe and up until recently, a movie was the most viable medium for adapting a game like that due to the budgets and such. Now, however, TV shows can carry a heavy price tag and hold a similar production value to that of major blockbuster films.

You can check out the first trailer for the Fallout TV show below:

Amazon made an offer to produce a Fallout TV series with Interstellar and The Dark Knight trilogy writer Jonathan Nolan at the helm. We've been waiting quite a while to see how the show would turn out and have only had brief glimpses from set photos, a couple of official images, and some leaked footage. Now, thankfully, our first proper official trailer is here. The Fallout trailer was released at CCXP this morning and while it doesn't reveal a ton about the story itself, it does clue us in on things like the tone for the series. Fallout will not adapt any of the games, but instead tell a new story within the games' universe. Set 200 years after the bombs drop, the show will follow Vault Dweller Lucy, a ghoul appropriately named The Ghoul, and a Brotherhood of Steel member known as Maximus in a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles. The trailer gives us glimpses of all of these characters, the collapse of a vault, flashes of the world pre-bombs, and much more. It looks like the creative team behind Fallout has successfully captured the tone of the games and it may lead to it being one of the best shows of 2024.

Fallout is currently scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on April 12th, 2024. As of right now, we have no idea how many episodes the show will be. These kinds of shows tend to be about 10 episodes, but we'll just have to wait and see what comes of it at the moment.

Will There Be a Fallout 5?

There hasn't been a new Fallout game since 2015 and given Bethesda just released Starfield and is currently working on The Elder Scrolls 6, we likely shouldn't expect a new one anytime soon. However, Bethesda has put fans at ease by promising Fallout 5. It might not happen until the 2030s, but it will happen. If we're lucky, maybe Bethesda and Microsoft will work with another team to produce a spin-off game like Fallout: New Vegas to ensure the IP doesn't go close to 20 years without a brand new game.