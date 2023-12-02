Fallout TV Series Reveals New Character Posters

A bunch of new posters for the Fallout TV series have been revealed. Video game adaptations are becoming a very popular genre. Over the last few years, Hollywood seems to have figured out how to successfully turn some of the biggest video games into movies and TV shows while still retaining what makes them liked by fans of the game. There used to be a lot of compromises made to adapt these games for a wider audience, but that seems to be going away now as adaptations are becoming increasingly faithful. While there are still some changes, The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and many others are proving you can stay true to the source material and make something that becomes a massive hit.

The next big gaming adaptation is Fallout. Bethesda's Todd Howard has spoken on the record before about being cautious of a Fallout adaptation for years as he didn't want to retell stories that they had already put into a game. This makes a lot of sense since Fallout is partially about the choices the player makes and that would mean a movie/TV show would have to make its own canonical storyline. However, Prime Video's Fallout has found a better solution by making a brand new story in the Fallout universe that is also canon to the games' universe. With that said, we're getting a bunch of new characters in this TV show and it seems like a new set of character posters singles out who we can expect to be the primary characters. The character posters in question were all shared in a thread from the Fallout TV show's Twitter account.

The four posters center around Lucy, The Ghoul, Maximus, and an unnamed dog according to the text descriptions associated with each of them. Lucy is a vault dweller who emerges from her vault and is sent on a journey across the wasteland. The Ghoul is an irradiated person once human that's now been turned into a ghoul and who seems to have been around for a long time. Maximus is a member of the Brotherhood of Steel. And the dog is... well, a dog trying to survive in the apocalypse. Fallout fans will know that it has become a bit of a tradition to be able to have a dog as a companion with Fallout 4 placing a larger emphasis on it. We will be getting nods to familiar characters, however, as Vault Boy is expected to get an origin story in this series.

Fallout will release on Prime Video on April 12th, 2024. We're not quite sure how many episodes there will be, but we can probably expect them on a weekly basis if the streamer's release schedule is anything to go off of. With all of that said, you can check out the first character posters for Fallout down below.

Fallout Poster: The Ghoul – Played by Walton Goggins

(Photo: Amazon)

Fallout Poster: The Dog

(Photo: Amazon)

Fallout Poster: Lucy – Played by Ella Purnell

(Photo: Amazon)

Fallout Poster: Maximus – Played by Aaron Moten

(Photo: Amazon)

Prime Video's Fallout series is scheduled to release on Amazon's streaming platform on April 12th.