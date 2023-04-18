Fallout 76 Gets Vast New Update for April 18, Patch Notes Revealed

Bethesda has today released a sizable new update for Fallout 76 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC hardware. Following its launch all the way back in 2018, Bethesda has kept supporting Fallout 76 in a big way by continually releasing new free content and updates to the multiplayer title. Now, this trend has continued once again as Bethesda has today considerably improved its online Fallout game in a number of different ways.

For the most part, today's Fallout 76 looks to rectify a number of bugs and other issues that have been seen in relation to gameplay, events, and other items in-game. Outside of these improvements, Bethesda has also made a big overhaul to how mods are described in Fallout 76. These description changes should further help players realize more easily what they will do when equipped, which will allow for builds to become more fine-tuned.

You can check out the full list of fixes and changes in this new Fallout 76 update down below.

BUG FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

ART

Atomic Camo: The Atomic Camo paint can now be applied to all pieces of the Forest and Urban armor pieces, not just the mask. Additionally, Scout Masks that have the Atomic Camo paint applied now have the correct texture when seen in the workbench menu.

The Atomic Camo paint can now be applied to all pieces of the Forest and Urban armor pieces, not just the mask. Additionally, Scout Masks that have the Atomic Camo paint applied now have the correct texture when seen in the workbench menu. Circus Trailer: When destroyed, the Circus Trailer now displays the correct destruction model.

When destroyed, the Circus Trailer now displays the correct destruction model. Cowspots Creamery: Various adjustments to AI pathing for Allies around the Cowspots Creamery Stand Prefab.

Various adjustments to AI pathing for Allies around the Cowspots Creamery Stand Prefab. Backpack Flairs: Backpack flairs no longer clip into the Heirloom Basket Backpack.

Backpack flairs no longer clip into the Heirloom Basket Backpack. Giant Dinosaur: Items placed under the Giant Dinosaur can now be moved individually from the Dinosaur.

Items placed under the Giant Dinosaur can now be moved individually from the Dinosaur. Hats: The Cappy Hat no longer removes part of the hairstyles on male characters.

The Cappy Hat no longer removes part of the hairstyles on male characters. Log Cabin Porch Set: Adjusted the budget cost to align with the cost of similar C.A.M.P. items.

Adjusted the budget cost to align with the cost of similar C.A.M.P. items. Masks: The Fasnachtler Mask can now be displayed in the Fasnacht Mask Display.

The Fasnachtler Mask can now be displayed in the Fasnacht Mask Display. Nuka-Cola Billboard: Adjusted the build preview for the Nuka-Cola Thermometer Billboard to face the player.

Adjusted the build preview for the Nuka-Cola Thermometer Billboard to face the player. Radiation Dummy: Added the ability to turn the Radiation Dummy on and off.

Added the ability to turn the Radiation Dummy on and off. Slocum's Joe Bar: Fixed an issue causing no textures to appear on Slocum's Joe Bar Tiled Corner piece.

Fixed an issue causing no textures to appear on Slocum's Joe Bar Tiled Corner piece. Wild Mountain Rifle Range: Various fixes to hanging decor placed inside the Wild Mountain Rifle Range Prefab.

CHALLENGES

Daily : Enemies with a prefix in their name now count towards Daily Challenges.

: Enemies with a prefix in their name now count towards Daily Challenges. Daily: All Radscorpion food items now count towards the "Consume Radscorpion Meat" Daily challenge.

All Radscorpion food items now count towards the "Consume Radscorpion Meat" Daily challenge. Daily: Perfect Mothman Egg now counts towards the "Collect Mothman Eggs" Daily Challenge.

Perfect Mothman Egg now counts towards the "Collect Mothman Eggs" Daily Challenge. Daily: Addressed an issue where having an equipped throwable weapon that causes fire damage advances the Daily "Deal Fire Damage to Enemies" Challenge when using a non-fire damage-dealing weapon.

Addressed an issue where having an equipped throwable weapon that causes fire damage advances the Daily "Deal Fire Damage to Enemies" Challenge when using a non-fire damage-dealing weapon. Daily: Addressed an issue where grenade kills counted towards the challenge "Kill Robots with an Energy Weapon" while wielding but not using an Energy weapon.

Addressed an issue where grenade kills counted towards the challenge "Kill Robots with an Energy Weapon" while wielding but not using an Energy weapon. Epic : Missile Launchers now count towards the "Sell Ballistic Weapons" Challenge.

: Missile Launchers now count towards the "Sell Ballistic Weapons" Challenge. Epic: Addressed an issue where all cryptids counted towards the "Take a Camera Picture of a Legendary Cryptid" regardless of being Legendary or not.

Addressed an issue where all cryptids counted towards the "Take a Camera Picture of a Legendary Cryptid" regardless of being Legendary or not. Epic : Cranberry Jam now counts towards the Epic Challenge "Eat cooked meals that use cranberries".

: Cranberry Jam now counts towards the Epic Challenge "Eat cooked meals that use cranberries". Possum : Dirty Fedoras and Crumpled Fedoras now count towards the Possum Challenge.

: Dirty Fedoras and Crumpled Fedoras now count towards the Possum Challenge. Re-Roll: Updated the UI for Challenge Re-Rolls to make it easier to see the number of Re-Rollers the player has.

Updated the UI for Challenge Re-Rolls to make it easier to see the number of Re-Rollers the player has. Re-Roll: Updates to the Re-Rolled Challenges to include new and changed challenges.

Updates to the Re-Rolled Challenges to include new and changed challenges. Tadpole: Cooking Sugar now counts towards the Tadpole challenge to "Cook while wearing a Chef's hat".

Cooking Sugar now counts towards the Tadpole challenge to "Cook while wearing a Chef's hat". Weekly: Addressed an issue where grenade kills counted towards the challenge "Kill Creatures with Hammers" while wielding but not using a Hammer.

Addressed an issue where grenade kills counted towards the challenge "Kill Creatures with Hammers" while wielding but not using a Hammer. Weekly: Addressed an issue where grenade kills counted towards the challenge "Kill Cutists with a Bladed Weapon" while wielding but not using a Bladed Weapon.

DESIGN

Build Menu: Fixed an issue allowing players who have not learned the Prison Door to build it in their C.A.M.P.

Fixed an issue allowing players who have not learned the Prison Door to build it in their C.A.M.P. Crafting : Added a number input option for Crafting Sliders.

: Added a number input option for Crafting Sliders. Enemies : Fixed an issue causing Scorched melee animations to break when staggered.

: Fixed an issue causing Scorched melee animations to break when staggered. Perks : Aqua Boy no longer removes rad immunity from drinking Toxic Goo.

: Aqua Boy no longer removes rad immunity from drinking Toxic Goo. Perks: Fixed an issue causing the Power User Perk to not reflect ammo count accurately and force the user to reload early.

Fixed an issue causing the Power User Perk to not reflect ammo count accurately and force the user to reload early. Perks : The Bloodsucker Perk now properly applies its bonus to Glowing Blood Packs.

: The Bloodsucker Perk now properly applies its bonus to Glowing Blood Packs. Seasons : Fixed an issue that allowed players to purchase more rank-ups than intended.

: Fixed an issue that allowed players to purchase more rank-ups than intended. Worlds : Fixed an issue where the Infinite Ammo Custom World setting did not grant infinite ammo.

EVENTS

Mutated Events: Melee attacks on Resilient mutated enemies which have triggered the Resilient threshold are now always fatal, regardless of any resistances or damage dealt.

Melee attacks on Resilient mutated enemies which have triggered the Resilient threshold are now always fatal, regardless of any resistances or damage dealt. Mutated Packages: Players can now correctly earn known recipes from Mutated Packages and Party Packs when they know all of them.

GAMEPLAY

Quests : Fixed an issue during "An Ounce of Prevention" where multiple instances of the same quest item may appear.

: Fixed an issue during "An Ounce of Prevention" where multiple instances of the same quest item may appear. Shelters: Fixed an issue where players could become stuck inside a Shelter entrance upon relogging in.

INVENTORY

Ammo : Spent Fusion Cores and Ultracite Fusion Cores no longer remain in the player's inventory after draining the fusion ammo in either Laser or Ultracite Gatling Guns.

: Spent Fusion Cores and Ultracite Fusion Cores no longer remain in the player's inventory after draining the fusion ammo in either Laser or Ultracite Gatling Guns. Ammo Box: Fixed an issue where the selection would jump to the top of the list when transferring Ammo.

Fixed an issue where the selection would jump to the top of the list when transferring Ammo. Drink: Rad Ant Lager now has an accurate description of its effects.

Rad Ant Lager now has an accurate description of its effects. Food : Carrot Soup now weighs 0.5lbs which is consistent with other soups.

: Carrot Soup now weighs 0.5lbs which is consistent with other soups. Junk: Adjustments to the weight of Bulk Aluminum, Lead, Silver, Cork, and Screws to be more consistent.

Adjustments to the weight of Bulk Aluminum, Lead, Silver, Cork, and Screws to be more consistent. Med-X: The Description for Med-X now displays its accurate effects. (25+ Damage Resist)

The Description for Med-X now displays its accurate effects. (25+ Damage Resist) Mentats: Addressed an issue where Berry Mentats would not highlight living creatures.

Addressed an issue where Berry Mentats would not highlight living creatures. Mutated Party Pack: Fixed a text bug where the Mutated Party Pack said it is granted with 3 Fallout 1st members instead of 3 or more. (3+).

Fixed a text bug where the Mutated Party Pack said it is granted with 3 Fallout 1st members instead of 3 or more. (3+). Notes & Recipes: Removed weights on Notes that are inconsistent with other Notes throughout the game.

Removed weights on Notes that are inconsistent with other Notes throughout the game. Stash : Fasnacht Residue Analysis can now be removed from the Stash box.

LOCALIZATION

All languages: Numerous localization fixes.

Numerous localization fixes. All languages: Fixed the Boomstick and Peace Maker Mutated Event rewards to have consistent naming in all localizations.

Fixed the Boomstick and Peace Maker Mutated Event rewards to have consistent naming in all localizations. All languages: Fixes across multiple languages for the descriptions of the Daring Adventure Armor Paint.

Fixes across multiple languages for the descriptions of the Daring Adventure Armor Paint. Russian : 3 Star Legendary Ranged Weapons sold by Purveyor Murmrgh no longer show debug text in Russian.

POWER ARMOR

Headlamps : The Union Power Armor Headlamp mods are now buildable. Recipes can be acquired through expedition rewards or Giuseppe's vendor inventory.

: The Union Power Armor Headlamp mods are now buildable. Recipes can be acquired through expedition rewards or Giuseppe's vendor inventory. Jet Packs: The Armor Ace Jet Pack Skin no longer appears as the Union Jet Pack Skin, and all Jet Pack skins can now be applied to any Power Armor that can use Jet Packs.

The Armor Ace Jet Pack Skin no longer appears as the Union Jet Pack Skin, and all Jet Pack skins can now be applied to any Power Armor that can use Jet Packs. Jet Pack Mods: Jetpack Power Armor modifications no longer cause visual issues when inspecting a Power Armor Torso.

STABILITY

Fast Travel: Addressed a crash when attempting to Fast Travel quickly after Fast Traveling to another player.

WEAPONS

Attack Speed: The Chainsaw and Auto-Axe now have the same attack speed in first and third-person view.

The Chainsaw and Auto-Axe now have the same attack speed in first and third-person view. Auto-Axes: The Auto-Axe can now roll 2-star Faster Swing Speed Legendary mod again, this can happen with both 2 and 3-star crafting rolls.

The Auto-Axe can now roll 2-star Faster Swing Speed Legendary mod again, this can happen with both 2 and 3-star crafting rolls. Crossbow Bolts: Crafting Ultracite crossbow bolts now count towards the "Craft Crossbow Bolts" Tadpole: Archer challenge.

Crafting Ultracite crossbow bolts now count towards the "Craft Crossbow Bolts" Tadpole: Archer challenge. Energy Weapons: Energy weapons with high base damage (Such as Plasma Caster or Tesla weapons) now lose less durability per shot. Other energy weapons with lower base damage will lose slightly less durability per shot. The Plasma Gun also has reduced condition damage.

Energy weapons with high base damage (Such as Plasma Caster or Tesla weapons) now lose less durability per shot. Other energy weapons with lower base damage will lose slightly less durability per shot. The Plasma Gun also has reduced condition damage. Missile Launcher: The Targeting Computer mod for the Missile Launcher no longer target friendly and neutral NPC's.

The Targeting Computer mod for the Missile Launcher no longer target friendly and neutral NPC's. Mods : Weapons with Poison mods now correctly deal base weapon damage to robots again.

: Weapons with Poison mods now correctly deal base weapon damage to robots again. Pipe Wrench: The Pipe Wrench now works with the Legendary Perks Hack and Slash and Collateral Damage.

The Pipe Wrench now works with the Legendary Perks Hack and Slash and Collateral Damage. Shotguns: Fixed an issue that allowed Shotguns to be shot underwater.

USER INTERFACE

Help Menu: The "Damage Types" section of the Help Menu now correctly says which icons represent each damage type.

The "Damage Types" section of the Help Menu now correctly says which icons represent each damage type. Seasons : Fixed an issue where users could not see purchased Re-Rolls until relog.

: Fixed an issue where users could not see purchased Re-Rolls until relog. Seasons : Fixed an issue that caused an infinite loading screen when selecting Bulk Rank Ups.

Quality of Life Additions

Crafting : We have added a number input option while crafting multiple items.

Daily Ops