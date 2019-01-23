No, ‘Fallout 76’ Isn’t Going Free-to-Play Despite Rumors

Despite Fallout 76 being exactly what was advertised, the move take the Wasteland online sans living, human NPCs and more traditional storyline has been met with less than a desired response from gamer. Despite the mixed reactions for the spin-off game, the studio over at Bethesda has confirmed that 76 is not slated to go free-to-play.

One player took to Twitter to pretty much lay it down straight about the rumors going around about the online title making the F2P move, and the studio was just as straightforward with their response:

There is no truth to this rumor. — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 22, 2019

It seems right now that the community is very divided on their thoughts concerning Fallout 76. There are many that absolutely love the title and its small server size that allows for co-op without a huge risk of online griefing. Then, there are others that feel the game was sloppily thrown together and glitchy beyond repair.

That being said, the studio has mentioned that future DLC would be free, so the base game going free-to-play — especially this early — wouldn’t really make sense.

Bethesda has been very upfront since even before launch about the state of the game and since it’s arrived, has already undergone several major changes to suit what players were looking for. Still, the tension regarding the studio and its player base is incredibly high right now – almost to EA levels. Bethesda did mention that they had big plans ahead for the new year, it will be interesting to see where they go from here.

Thoughts on the state of the game so far and all of the rumors surrounding the game? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more