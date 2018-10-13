‘Fallout 76’: How VATS Work and Why the Change Is Good

This month has been a whirlwind of information for the upcoming online adventure from Bethesda, Fallout 76. Since the studio is doing things a bit differently with this spin-off, it’s understandable that some of the staple features of Fallout are a bit different. In this instance, we’re talking VATS and what we think of the new system after having been able to play the game for ourselves for three hours.

For those that may not know, VATS is Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System that players have had that offers the ability to target any specific part of a foe’s body for the ultimate takedown. That perfect headshot, or taking out those kneecaps, VATS has been an vital part of the Fallout experience. So how are they different in Fallout 76?

The most notable difference is no mo slo mo. That’s right, there is no longer the option to pause combat for the upper hand. So why is that a good thing? One word: realism. The team at Bethesda wanted this spin-off to happen for quite some time now and now that they have the opportunity to unleash it into the world, they want to make sure it’s done right. Since a major point of interest for 76 is the fact that it’s designed to make players feel like they are actually needing to survive – which is why all other human characters in the game are actual other players – the mechanic of stopping time and slow motion breaks that illusion entirely.

Yes, there are still VATS but they won’t be how you remember and in large part to the reason above. That, and they aren’t available right out of the gate, the VATS feature has to be leveled through the game’s card-based progression known as Perk Cards. When a player first starts out, they can target the middle of an enemy – but that’s it. Scale up that Perk progression and a more stylized VATS system can be cultivated. Aim for the head, arm, leg – whatever – but that level of precision will need to be earned, not freely given.

So why did we say this is good? For starters, the commitment to a certain style means it will play progressively and not like a sloppy mess. Also, you’ve got to keep in mind – this is real-time gameplay and real-time in real life doesn’t support a “Wait, hold on – let me slow down freaking time for a second.” That commitment to vision says a lot, and not just for this one feature.

The Perk system also gives another reason for the grind, a reason to play to see that progression first-hand and build one’s character from the ground up. Survival, immersion – it’s all in the name of the game.

As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on November 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.