‘Fallout 76’ Intro Video Reveals Opening Cinematic

Reclamation Day is near, Fallout fans, and as players await to taking to the Wasteland in an all new way with Fallout 76, Bethesda continues to show off that there is more than what meets the eye regarding their upcoming online adventure. Before the B.E.T.A test begins next month, the company has released a sneak peek at the official game intro.

The video above paints a grim picture of a world ravaged by war. “War, war never changes” begins the video in traditional Fallout fashion. With a news cast that could easily be seen in the real world under threat of annihilation, this video offers a juxtaposition of hope and surrender, peace and fear, war — and survival.

“Starting in October we’ll be selecting people who have pre-ordered the game from a participating retailer to enter our B.E.T.A.,” the community administrator for Bethesda said earlier this month. “We’ll start small and grow over time as we prepare for launch. Be sure you’ve read our F.A.Q., for details on how to redeem your B.E.T.A. code and other important details.”

The “B.E.T.A” period will kick off first for Xbox One players on October 23rd, and then will be going live on PC and PlayStation 4 a week later on October 30th.

As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on November 14th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.