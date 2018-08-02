Fallout 76 Could Have Major Presence at Quakecon, According To Bethesda Tweet

QuakeCon 2018 takes place in just a few days at the Gaylord Resort in Dallas, Texas, and will bring together thousands of Bethesda fans who are just looking for a good time. The event will be home to a number of panels, as well as the first gameplay footage for Doom Eternal. But it looks like the publisher is planning something big for Fallout as well.

Of course, with Todd Howard in attendance, it really was just a matter of time before we heard something Fallout related was going to happen at the show. But a Bethesda tweet suggests that Fallout 76 will get major exposure at the show.

The tweet, which you can see below, featuring a number of folks in Vault Boy costumes, simply wandering around. Something tells us that QuakeCon will be full of these guys, before they let loose across the U.S. with possible promotional giveaways for Fallout 76. We can keep our fingers crossed, can’t we?

Vault Boys among us! Starting at #QuakeCon2018, you can expect to see a little more of your favorite #Fallout friend. Look for Vault Boy to show up in a city near you! pic.twitter.com/CbJRReBrST — Fallout (@Fallout) August 1, 2018

While the company hasn’t confirmed it just yet, there’s a slight chance we could see Fallout 76 in action at the event. That’s not to say it’ll be playable or anything, but its beta is right around the corner (we think?) before its November release, so it’d definitely be a good showcase place for it. Not only that, but there’s also the main keynote that’ll kick off the show on Friday morning — and Fallout 76 would be the best one-two punch to go alongside Doom Eternal.

We’ll be covering the event all weekend long, including hands-on with forthcoming games and other bits and pieces from QuakeCon. So be sure to check back for all the news on what’s happening with Fallout and the other games. Who knows, we might even catch us a Vault Boy over the weekend. (We get free copies of the game if we catch one, right, Bethesda? Is that the rules?)

Fallout 76 releases on November 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.