Fallout: London Mod for Fallout 4 Gets Long-Awaited Release Date

A Fallout 4 mod, dubbed Fallout: London, has gotten its release date after lots of waiting. The Fallout franchise is one of the most respected RPG franchises in all of gaming. The series has existed for decades and has taken us across the United States after a series of nukes devastated the country. The aesthetic of the series is timeless and one that makes it incredibly exciting to continue engaging with, especially as Bethesda has made an effort to shake up locations and provide unique perspectives on this post-apocalyptic world. There's a long list of places fans want to see in the Fallout universe, but with Fallout 5 likely not releasing for another ten years at best, we probably shouldn't expect to see the entirety of the United States in the Fallout universe anytime soon.

With that said, modders are helping expand outside the United States and realizing the world in big ways. Team FOLON has been working on Fallout: London, a whole new experience within Fallout 4, for quite some time. Fans have been eagerly awaiting its release for a while. The team candidly expressed that it needs a bit more time to make sure it's as good as it can be, but the mod will release on April 23rd, 2024. You can view a trailer and statement from the team below.

"Despite being content-complete as planned, upon careful consideration, we've recognized that our testing process may not be as robust as we desire," it writes. "To be candid, the main factor influencing this decision lies in the composition of our scripting team. A significant portion of our team members come from a region affected by conflict, which has understandably impacted their focus on the mod. As such, it caused us to fall behind schedule.

"Only through a clever reorganization and reskilling of team members have we managed to catch up, but it has come at the cost of testing. Our commitment is to provide you with a polished and as-close-to-a-flawless experience as we can. We only get one chance at a first release. We aim to deliver a memorable Fallout: London experience and wish to avoid any release issues, such as those that have plagued other community or industry projects recently."

Whether or not any of the official Fallout games will expand outside of the United States is a mystery. We have no idea where Fallout 5 will be set, but there are no shortage of possibilities. A large portion of the world got nuked in Fallout, so it's just a matter of what jumps out as the most interesting location for Bethesda.