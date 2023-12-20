Fallout 76 Reveals Next Map Expansion for Late 2024

Early this month, Bethesda dropped the first part of the Atlantic City update in Fallout 76. The Boardwalk Paradise expansion was the seventeenth update for Fallout 76 and the second Expedition. However, the first part of the Atlantic City addition doesn't let players loose in the city, as it's a more curated experience. Instead, the second part of the update, America's Playground, will open up the region for a full open-world experience. Today, Bethesda gave fans another big tease for America's Playground and confirmed that the next Fallout 76 update is coming next spring. However, the biggest news for the reveal is that the team has another big update planned for later next year that's going to take players to a spooky new location.

Fallout 76 Late 2024 Expansion Hint

The final Inside the Vault for the year

The blog post was penned by art director Jon Bush, which is fitting because it's his concept art for the late 2024 expansion that has everyone excited. Of course, the team isn't giving out many hints just yet, but we do know that this expansion will take players to the Shenandoah National Park. In the concept art seen above, you'll immediately note the massive, tornado-like weather forming over the central location.

Obviously, this isn't a natural phenomenon. The gigantic red beam coming out of the building at the center of the valley makes that clear. However, we'll have to wait for Bethesda to give us further about what exactly is going on here. Eagle-eyed fans will also notice that Vault 63 is included in the image. Players have been wanting to explore that location for several years now, and Bethesda has kept those hopes alive with various teases. This hints that we might finally be able to fully explore the location once Fallout 76 goes to Shenandoah.

Fallout 76: Atlantic City – America's Playground Teaser

While the new blog post didn't reveal too many details about the America's Playground update, it did provide a few notable hints about what's coming next year. The most notable news outside of confirming that the update is scheduled for "Spring 2024," is that players will find a new cryptid in this update. The Jersey Devil is going to make its re-appearance. Previously, players have only gone up against the Lesser Devil variation of the creature, so we might finally be getting the real thing with this update.

Outside of that, the blog says players will get access to "new story driven quests, more areas to explore, and, of course, plenty of rewards." Of course, most of this is already known information since Atlantic City was spread across two updates. Either way, it's clear that 2024 is going to be a great time to be a Fallout 76 fan.

Fallout 76 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.