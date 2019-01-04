Two ‘Fallout 76’ Players Got Married In-Game For Post-Apocalyptic Fun

Despite the very divisive reactions regarding Bethesda’s Fallout 76 title, there are still many players that are loving the wasteland going online. Though marriage proposals in-game are nothing new, this couple decided to kick it up a notch by having their nuptials in the title as well – fully equipped with Nuka Cola power armor.

So we got married in #Fallout76 . Our in-game friend married us in the Holy Mothman temple, after I received a proposal. The whole event and weding rings was sponsored by Nuca Cola. We also had a fun underwater afterparty 😁 pic.twitter.com/oTSYxR60rc — Ree (@Rickforb) January 2, 2019

“So we got married in #Fallout76,” reads the above caption. “Our in-game friend married us in the Holy Mothman temple, after I received a proposal. The whole event and wedding rings was sponsored by Nuca Cola. We also had a fun underwater afterparty.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was a full-on affair, as seen in the above Twitter post. There was the ceremony itself, adorable pictures using the heart emote and the stellar photo mode, and there was even an afterparty that looked way more fun than it had any right being. With Bethesda’s promise of tons more content making its way into Fallout 76, this wedding just makes us excited to see what other creative endeavors fans can come up with.

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Though official mods are still not available, that hasn’t stopped players from making their own – as PC players so often do. Interested in learning more about the online Wasteland? We’ve got you covered:

“As of right now, I’m loving the hell out of it. Would I have loved a Fallout 5? Absolutely, but Fallout 76 is charming and it really is a fresh perspective on a franchise that didn’t necessarily need it, but it’s welcome nonetheless,” reads our review in-progress.

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this willsurprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”

Thoughts on the holy matriomony? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more game-age!