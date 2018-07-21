This Is How Different Fallout: New Vegas Could Have Been

Fallout: New Vegas from Obsidian Games continues to be a beloved RPG experience to this day. Though outsourced, many felt that the different take on the Wasteland was fresh and fit in perfectly with the overall Bethesda narrative. But as with all games, it could have gone in a completely different direction and thanks to one of our favourite YouTube channels, we get a glimpse at how different this adventure actually could have been.

In one of the most recent episodes of YouTuber Griffin Lambert’s The Cutting Room Floor series, he tackles the different creative directions that was considered for the Mojave desert journey. 3 out of the 15 episodes planned dive deep into what the game has to offer and what could have offered had the team taken a different direction. This team also interviewed members of the Obsidian creative team, which makes this journey even more worthwhile and authentic.

One thing that many might not be aware of is that the team over at Obsidian only had eighteen months to get this project done. Since game development is intricate and takes time, it onlymakes sense that many of the ideas didn’t make the final cut. Luckily, that’s where this series comes in. NPCs, quests, storylines, weapons, armors, and tons more were all cut in the effort to make that deadline. Because of that, much of that content was shoddily patched out making it easy to uncover with the help of this mod.

According to the lead world builder for New Vegas, “New Vegas would have been a lot different if it was PC only. We had a lot of plans early on. Like, ‘Here’s where the water is stored, here’s where the farms are, here’s where the government is centralised!’ We had it all planned out – it wasn’t just a bunch of random stuff.” Because of this, according to Everts, the end-game appeared to be watered down and that the Mojave Wasteland was originally meant to have so much more to offer.

Since one of the complaints about the game was the quests felt a little random and open-ended, this actually explains a lot of that. You can check out the first episode in the video at the top of the article, with the rest of the series right here.