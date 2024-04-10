Fallout Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Fallout reviews have officially dropped today for Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of the cherished RPG series, and fortunately for those who were hoping for positive reviews, it seems people are very, very big on Fallout. As those reviews pour in, the Rotten Tomatoes score for the first season has gone up now, and while it's still moving around as reviews fall, the show's looking like it'll stay in the 90s. Fallout releases in full tonight on Prime Video with all eight episodes available at once, so viewers will be able to decide for themselves how they feel about it then.

Currently, Fallout is sitting at a score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. That score has already fluctuated this morning having previously been at a 95% before it was lowered a bit with 29 reviews now in for Season 1, so it'll likely move around a bit more before settling.

For those just now getting interested in watching Fallout after hearing more about it and seeing the positive reviews, the show is an adaptation of the games currently owned by Bethesda now. It's created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the minds behind HBO's Westworld, though it's not nearly as harsh or bleak as that show. It's still quite bleak in expected Fallout fashion, but in more of a dark and humorous way than a tragic one.

While the show is an adaptation of the Fallout property, it tells a wholly original story that takes place after the events of Fallout 4. In doing so, it enlists three protagonists -- Lucy, Maximus, and the Ghoul -- to help round out an RPG-like experience through different perspectives.

"Ella Purnell is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit," an overview of the characters Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood's goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world. These disparate parties collide when chasing an artifact from an enigmatic researcher that has the potential to radically change the power dynamic in this world."

Our own review gave the first season of the Fallout show a 4.5/5 while heaping praise onto the version of the Wastelands crafted for the show with others following suit and giving it similarly high scores.

"But even where the Fallout show slips on occasion with an unneeded kiss or a questionable encounter, time and time again, I kept marveling at how authentic the world felt," an excerpt from our review said. "The original story told in Fallout is paramount to this trait since it lets us focus on the characters, world, and narrative rather than getting hung up on shot-for-shot remakes of key moments. Fallout is technically canon, according to Bethesda's Todd Howard, so it'll be under the microscope for nitpicking and "well actually" moments, but even when the show takes leaps to expand on the world, it always feels deserved."