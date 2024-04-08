Fallout Season 2 Gets Major Update Before Season 1 Premiere

The first season of Amazon's Fallout series won't be out until later this week, but there are already some good signs that we could end up getting additional episodes. According to reporting from Deadline, the series is getting a $25 million tax credit to film a second season in the state of California. As Deadline notes, that money is "conditional," and not a guarantee that Fallout Season 2 will happen, as there have been shows approved for the California tax credit that were forced to drop out of the program later. However, it does make it a lot more likely, especially since those involved in the show's creation have already expressed an interest in future seasons.

Fallout Season 2 is one of several shows that were given approval for the tax credit. Most of the shows awarded the money are new ones, including the first season of NCIS: Origins. However, Fallout Season 2 is what's known as a "relocating TV series." The first season of Fallout was filmed in various locations, including New York, New Jersey, Utah, and the country of Namibia.

In an interview with Total Film last month, Fallout co-writer and co-showrunner Graham Wagner addressed the possibility of a second season. Wagner noted that the team has "documents and documents of stuff that we're, in success, eager to dig into. Our fingers are crossed that we're going to get the opportunity to do all that stuff." If budget is one of the biggest hurdles on that path, the tax credit from California could go a long way.

Fallout Premiere Date

Fallout will premiere on Amazon Prime on April 11th. While a lot of streaming companies have embraced a weekly release model over the last few years, all 8 episodes will be released on the same day. The show will require an Amazon Prime subscription, but those interested in trying out the first episode before they subscribe are in luck, as it will be streamed on Twitch this Thursday. A select number of streamers have gotten official approval from Amazon and Bethesda, and the complete list can be found right here.

What Will Happen in Fallout Season 2?

Unlike most video game adaptations, Fallout is not covering the events of one entry in the series; instead, it's a new story that takes place in the same universe as the existing games. The show's creators have previously said that they approached the show's first season as if it were "Fallout 5," creating new characters while bringing in existing elements from the games. As such, there's no way of predicting what might take place in the second season, or even what elements might get brought in. On one hand, that's bound to be exciting for longtime Fallout fans, as it should make the series a bit less predictable. However, it remains to be seen how fans will react to the show, and if they'll even want a second season!

