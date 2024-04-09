Fallout Series Premiering Early on Prime Video

Fans can dive into the post-apocalypse of Fallout a little earlier than they might have expected. On Monday, it was announced that the live-action Fallout TV show will be debuting on Prime Video early. All eight episodes of Fallout's first season will now premiere on Wednesday, April 10th, beginning at 6pm PST. This new launch will include a global fan premiere of the first episode on April 10th at 6pm PST, where fans worldwide can choose their faction and interact with others via a live chat function filled with surprises.

This trend of early releases has become pretty common for Prime Video's original programming, with the streaming service doing the same for shows like The Boys, Gen V, The Terminal List, Paper Girls, and Reacher. Regardless, fans of the iconic video game series will surely be excited to tune in to the show early.

What Is the Fallout TV Show About?

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The Fallout series will star Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces, along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Is the Fallout TV Show Canon?

In the lead-up to the premiere of the Fallout television series, the series' cast and crew have confirmed that it is canonical to the universe of the video games. Some have even gone so far as to label it as the fifth flagship installment of Fallout, instead of a live-action adaptation of any of the saga's existing story.

"We didn't start from a place of characters from the games. We set things after," co-showrunner Graham Wagner explained in a roundtable interview late last year. "We kind of told ourselves, 'This is Fallout 5, this is just another installation, and we're starting with fresh snow.' But as things go on, things go on. So yeah, again, I am really desperate not to spoil stuff, leave it at that I guess."

