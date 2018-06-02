Fallout, Wolfenstein, and Tons More for Super Cheap in Bethesda Fantatical Sale

In the spirit of the most recent announcement of Fallout 76, Fantatical is hosting their own version of a celebration ahead of the official BethesdaLand E3 2018 showcase! Now’s a great time to catch up on titles you may have missed from the company, including a personal favourite with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

From Dishonored, to the Wasteland traversed in the Fallout franchise, there are a couple of really sweet deals going on right now for Bethesda fans. Below you’ll find the titles and their drastically reduced prices, and following we’ll dive deep into which game offers which specific experience type!

Fallout 4 – $12 Fallout 4 VR – $35

Dishonored 2 – $17

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $24

Below are the games that are 55% off as well, though a little bit older:

Prey

DOOM

Skyrim

“Wolfenstein II sends players to Nazi-controlled America on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance leaders left. Fight the Nazis in iconic locations such as small-town Roswell, New Mexico, the bayous and boulevards of New Orleans, and a post-nuclear Manhattan. Equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of advanced Nazi soldiers and über soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter.”

“America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.”

The Mission: Liberate America from the Nazis

Strap in for a heart-pounding journey as you fight the Nazi war machine on American soil. As BJ Blazkowicz, protect your family and friends, forge new alliances and face the demons of your troubled past as you rally pockets of resistance to overthrow the Nazi occupation.

The People: Rally the Resistance

Immerse yourself in a world brought to life by unforgettable characters who bring a new level of personality to the franchise. Reunite with your friends and fellow freedom fighters such as Anya, Caroline, Bombate, Set, Max Hass, Fergus or Wyatt, and befriend new characters such as Horton and Grace as you take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army.

Immerse yourself in a world brought to life by unforgettable characters who bring a new level of personality to the franchise. Reunite with your friends and fellow freedom fighters such as Anya, Caroline, Bombate, Set, Max Hass, Fergus or Wyatt, and befriend new characters such as Horton and Grace as you take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army.

The Arsenal: Wield Devastating Guns and Future Tech

Blast Nazis to bits with high-tech weaponry such as the Laserkraftwerk, a multi-purpose, high-intensity laser weapon that can disintegrate enemies, or the Dieselkraftwerk, a rapid-fire, gas-powered grenade launcher that can devastate groups of enemies, or get up close and personal with advanced pistols, submachine guns, and hatchets. When you need a little more versatility, upgrade and dual-wield your favorite guns!

Blast Nazis to bits with high-tech weaponry such as the Laserkraftwerk, a multi-purpose, high-intensity laser weapon that can disintegrate enemies, or the Dieselkraftwerk, a rapid-fire, gas-powered grenade launcher that can devastate groups of enemies, or get up close and personal with advanced pistols, submachine guns, and hatchets. When you need a little more versatility, upgrade and dual-wield your favorite guns!

The Plan: Kill Every Nazi in Your Way

Everyone's favorite pastime! Unleash your inner war hero as you annihilate Nazis in new and hyper-violent ways. Lock and load futuristic guns and discover BJ's new set of abilities as you fight to free America. Regardless of your playstyle, invent all-new ways of stabbing, shooting, and killing Nazis.

Everyone’s favorite pastime! Unleash your inner war hero as you annihilate Nazis in new and hyper-violent ways. Lock and load futuristic guns and discover BJ’s new set of abilities as you fight to free America. Regardless of your playstyle, invent all-new ways of stabbing, shooting, and killing Nazis.

Fallout 4

“As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home.”

Freedom and Liberty!

Do whatever you want in a massive open world with hundreds of locations, characters, and quests. Join multiple factions vying for power or go it alone, the choices are all yours.

You're S.P.E.C.I.A.L!

Be whoever you want with the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. character system. From a Power Armored soldier to the charismatic smooth talker, you can choose from hundreds of Perks and develop your own playstyle.

Be whoever you want with the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. character system. From a Power Armored soldier to the charismatic smooth talker, you can choose from hundreds of Perks and develop your own playstyle.

Super Deluxe Pixels!

An all-new next generation graphics and lighting engine brings to life the world of Fallout like never before. From the blasted forests of the Commonwealth to the ruins of Boston, every location is packed with dynamic detail.

An all-new next generation graphics and lighting engine brings to life the world of Fallout like never before. From the blasted forests of the Commonwealth to the ruins of Boston, every location is packed with dynamic detail.

Violence and V.A.T.S.!

Intense first or third person combat can also be slowed down with the new dynamic Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System (V.A.T.S) that lets you choose your attacks and enjoy cinematic carnage.

Intense first or third person combat can also be slowed down with the new dynamic Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System (V.A.T.S) that lets you choose your attacks and enjoy cinematic carnage.

Collect and Build!

Collect, upgrade, and build thousands of items in the most advanced crafting system ever. Weapons, armor, chemicals, and food are just the beginning – you can even build and manage entire settlements.

Collect, upgrade, and build thousands of items in the most advanced crafting system ever. Weapons, armor, chemicals, and food are just the beginning – you can even build and manage entire settlements.

Dishonored 2

“Dishonored 2 is set 15 years after the Lord Regent has been vanquished and the dreaded Rat Plague has passed into history. An otherworldly usurper has seized Empress Emily Kaldwin’s throne, leaving the fate of the Isles hanging in the balance. As Emily or Corvo, travel beyond the legendary streets of Dunwall to Karnaca, the once-dazzling coastal city that holds the keys to restoring Emily to power. Armed with the Mark of the Outsider and powerful new abilities, track down your enemies and take back what’s rightfully yours.”

The Assassins As fully voiced characters, Emily Kaldwin and Corvo Attano now bring their own perspectives and emotional responses to the world and story. Use each character’s set of powers, gadgets and uniquely-tuned weapons in creative ways as you explore the world – whether you fight your way through the city streets or sneak across the rooftops – and which enemies you decide to eliminate or spare.

Supernatural Powers

Advanced bonecharm crafting and all-new upgrade trees allow you to customize your powers in vastly different ways. Become a living shadow to silently stalk your targets, link enemies so they share a common fate, or mesmerize your foes and dominate their minds. Choose from nearly infinite combinations of violence, nonlethal combat, powers and weapons to accomplish your objectives.

Imaginative World

From the grimy, rat-infested streets of Dunwall to the lush, exotic coasts of a decaying Karnaca, immerse yourself in stylized locales created by Arkane's premiere art and narrative teams. The world is a character in its own right, rich with story, architecture and eclectic characters. It is also punctuated by signature mission locations, such as the Dust District, ravaged by dust storms and warring factions, and a madman's mansion made of shifting walls, deadly traps and clockwork soldiers.

From the grimy, rat-infested streets of Dunwall to the lush, exotic coasts of a decaying Karnaca, immerse yourself in stylized locales created by Arkane’s premiere art and narrative teams. The world is a character in its own right, rich with story, architecture and eclectic characters. It is also punctuated by signature mission locations, such as the Dust District, ravaged by dust storms and warring factions, and a madman’s mansion made of shifting walls, deadly traps and clockwork soldiers. The Void Engine Dishonored 2 is beautifully brought to life with the new Void Engine, a leap forward in rendering technology, built from id Tech and highly-customized by Arkane Studios. Designed to support world-class art direction and take full advantage of the powerful hardware this generation has to offer, the Void Engine allows for significant advances to all game systems, including responsive stealth and combat Artificial Intelligence, lighting and graphical rendering, impressively dense urban environments, and story presentation.

