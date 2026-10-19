Fan-Favorite RPG From 2004 Rumored to Be Returning With a New Remaster

An acclaimed and influential RPG that launched in 2004 is rumored to be returning in the future with a new remaster. While many of the most pivotal role-playing games in history were likely released throughout the 90s, there were plenty of other important titles in the genre that arrived in the early 2000s. Games such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Deus Ex, Baldur’s Gate 2, Final Fantasy X, and countless others were released in the first years following the turn of the century. And while many of these games have been remastered in the past, a new recreation of a classic RPG is said to be on the horizon as well.

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Within recent days, a new rumor has asserted that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines is poised to get a new remaster. Developed by Troika Games, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines arrived on PC in November 2004 and went on to be a hugely popular RPG. The game, which is set within a present-day version of Los Angeles that’s rife with vampires, werewolves, and other creatures, didn’t receive incredibly high marks from critics at the time of its launch, but players went on to adore it. So much so, in fact, that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines has become a cult classic and is still identified by many as one of the best RPGs from its time.

As for this potential remaster of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, it comes from a truly unexpected source. Metal band Genitorturers claimed to have said during a recent show that it was working on the soundtrack for a new version of Bloodlines that is in the works. This assertion was then reaffirmed by one u/Daimler_KKnD on Reddit, who has previously leaked other info tied to games in the past. Because of this, it sounds as though a remaster of Bloodlines is indeed happening.

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If Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines does end up getting remastered, it would make sense for a number of reasons. For starters, Bloodlines has never been released on consoles and remains gridlocked to PC. Not only would remastering the game finally allow it to come to console platforms, but it would further improve the experience for those who would continue to play on PC.

Beyond this, though, a remaster would also do a lot of good for the Vampire: The Masquerade franchise as a whole. Almost exactly one year ago, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was released and ended up being more or less a disaster. Not only was the game’s critical response dismal, but longtime fans of the original Bloodlines found the sequel to be hugely underwhelming. As a result, bringing back the first Bloodlines with new upgrades to visuals and gameplay would help do away with the sour taste that has been left by Bloodlines 2.

How do you feel about this potential for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines to get remastered on current-gen hardware? And what sort of upgrades would you like to see with a new version of the game? Be sure to let me know in the comments below.