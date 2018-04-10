Far Cry 5 Companions Hang Out For Pizza If They Aren’t With You

Far Cry 5 is by far not the only game with interesting companions, and it certainly won’t be the last. Still … do you ever just wonder? What do they do when not with you? With Fallout 4, you at least knew Preston was busy looking for new settlements to harass you with, but what about your crew of eclectic members in the latest Ubisoft title? Apparently… they’re chowing down on some pizza.

Our friends at PC Gamer decided to do the creep on the followers in Far Cry 5, tracing them to see where they actually go when they’re dismissed. What Mr. Livingston found, among many other players that did this exact same thing, found that they don’t go home to their comfortable beds – they go for beer and pizza instead! Which, fair.

Apparently all of them do this and the ones not with you are all just sort of hanging out together … probably talking smack about you and how you can’t kill one measly cult leader. Probably.

Obviously this doesn’t apply to Cheeseburger, the massive bear companion players can acquire, but for most of the human characters? Pizza it up, sans player (rude). Another exception is Grace Armstrong, who just kind of hangs out awkardly around an abandoned silo. Everyone else though, they’re in for a greasy good time.

If you meet up at the pizza parlor, sometimes Grace will appear to enjoy the shenanigans, but if you follow her, she’s at the aforementioned silo. Even she can’t ignore the lure of pizza for long. For those that are interested in finding this out for yourself, and maybe even partake in the festivities, you can find what’s called the 8-Bit Pizza Bar which is near the prison in Henbane River. It’s your companion party, you can crash if you want to!

Far Cry 5 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. Hailed as the “best Far Cry yet,” you too can join the resistance and take out the cult terrorizing Hope County and its citizens before it’s too late. Just make sure to resist the charms of one Joseph Seed, or as many call him: “The Father.”