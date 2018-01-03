Far Cry 5 Producer Says Testicle Hunting Mission Is Important For Variety

Far Cry 5 promises a lot of different experiences with the latest title, including taking out a tyrannical cult whose main squeeze bears a lot of similarities to Tom Cruise’s career progress. One of the aspects of the game, in the name of variety, includes hunting down a pair of juicy new testicles. Yup. You definitely heard that correctly.

Hunting down those crown jewels is an actual side mission in the next phase for the Far Cry franchise. Luckily though, for the squeamish, it’s an optional side quest that really has no bearing on the main story line. It’s more of an optional take to keep gameplay fresh and prolong the overall completion time. As far as why that particular sequence of events, Executive Producer Dan Hay opened up a little bit about that specific thought process.

“It’s exactly what you imagine. The game is so big, and we want to make it so that you have a whole bunch of different experiences,” Hay says. “So that one minute you have something that’s poignant, and the next minute you have something that’s crazy, and that it’s always surprising.”

He also told GamesRadar that creating Testy Festy was something that could make or break a Tinder Date:

“That’s the thing that’s really tricky: injecting charm into it with something like the right song. Each character and story has a little idiosyncrasy to it.That’s the process, finding what it is that makes it weird and wonderful.” He also adds that the team accounted for players that were easily distracted by side missions, instead of focusing on the main quest. Because of this, the developers approached game creation as the imagine musical composition to be:

“The way I choose to think about it is like a piece of music. In previous Far Crys, we were building a very specific piece of music; we knew where you were going to be at certain beats, so we knew what emotional state you would be in. With this game, we said ‘No – just provide unique notes and rests, and let the player choose what it is they’re going to do.’ It’s not prescriptive, it’s just about opportunities.

There are going to be times when you go through and you find something that’s poignant, something that’s powerful, something that’s earnest. Then there are going to be times when you’re running around saying ‘That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen.’ Our world is not painted with one brush, so why would we try to do that if we’re trying to build worlds? Why not make it interesting, unique, and allow the players to explore?”

Interesting, and we’ll bite. Far Cry 5 looks amazing from all of the footage we’ve see thus far. You can read more about Hay’s thoughts in his interview right here. For now, we wait. Far Cry 5 release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 27th.