Far Cry 6 Expansion Reveal Coming Soon; Reportedly Set in the Multiverse

Far Cry 6's new expansion is set to be revealed soon and apparently, it will deal with the multiverse. The Far Cry series is a pretty strange and unique series for Ubisoft. It's one of the key franchises that inspired the open-world formula of progressing through a world by taking down enemy bases and unlocking new areas on a map, creating a fun gameplay loop. However, over the years, Ubisoft has tried to find ways to do more than just taking players to a new island with some crazed villain. In between each game, there's usually an expansion or standalone game that takes the basic gameplay mechanics and spins it in a new direction. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon was a sci-fi shooter heavily inspired by 80s action films, Primal centered around cavemen, and New Dawn was a post-apocalyptic RPG.

Now, it looks like Ubisoft is pulling from the recent success that the MCU has had by leaning into the multiverse. Ubisoft confirmed that it will reveal Far Cry 6's next expansion, Lost Between Worlds, at 10AM PT on November 29th, but didn't reveal any additional details. However, Insider Gaming noted (via GamingBolt) that it had seen images from the DLC and that it would feature portals to locations from Far Cry 6, seemingly suggesting some kind of story revolving around the multiverse. The achievements list for the expansion was also leaked and while it doesn't seem to contain anything too noteworthy, the existence of the list implies it's probably close to being released given it's one of the last things done on a game.

The Far Cry 6 Expansion Reveal Livestream is coming!



Tune-in November 29th at 10AM PT on https://t.co/ZwEmem1rkp to find out more.#FarCry6 pic.twitter.com/gioZASRkYc — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) November 25, 2022

Either way, we'll know more soon. It seems likely it will be yet another whacky story that stretches beyond the normal traditions of a mainline Far Cry game, but to what extent is unknown. It's also unclear if this will be available as a standalone experience or if players will need to own Far Cry 6 to play it.

