Far Cry 7 Insider Shares Disappointing Update

Ubisoft has yet to reveal the next installment in the Far Cry series -- which will presumably be called Far Cry 7 -- but the expectation is that this could change sometime this year. This may be a hopeful expectation, but a 2024 release date is certainly a possibility considering three years separated the release of Far Cry 5 and Far Cry 6. 2024 would represent the same amount of time between Far Cry 6 and Far Cry 7. If the game is going to release in 2024, then a 2023 reveal is certainly on the table. However, according to a new report, it won't be at Ubisoft's E3 event.

The report doesn't say anything else about the game nor does it divulge any information on when a reveal could surface. That said, if the game is not going to be at E3, this presumably rules out it being revealed in the months leading up to E3 as well. Why? Well, if the game is going to be revealed in the coming months you'd assume it would then feature in the following E3.

For what it's worth, Far Cry 6 was revealed in July of 2020, and was scheduled to release in February of 2021. The game eventually got delayed to later in the year, but the original plan was to have a turnaround time of roughly six to seven months between reveal and release. Assuming this is the plan with Far Cry 7 as well, it would seemingly rule out the game for an early 2024 release. In other words, if it's coming in 2024 it will likely be later in the year.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this report, which comes the way of Insider Gaming, and which has created substantial speculation. Typically, Ubisoft does not comment on reports or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. In other words, we don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from Far Cry 7?