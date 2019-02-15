February Nintendo Direct Revealed

It’s a new year, which means tons of new gaming experience on the horizon. Nintendo has teased some big plans for 2019 and it looks like we’ll get our first taste of what’s next this week thanks to Nintendo’s latest announcement.

Tune in 2/13 at 2pm PT for a Nintendo Direct featuring around 35 minutes of information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch titles, including new details on #FireEmblem Three Houses!//t.co/d1Xx3bUMG0 pic.twitter.com/dExyWiigBr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 12, 2019

The latest direct will focus on new Nintendo Switch games coming out, including more details on the highly anticipated Fire Emblem: Three Houses title. The show itself will last about 35 minutes long and will kick off at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET for those looking to tune in. You can watch it here with us here at ComicBook, or catch the showcase right here on the official Nintendo website.

With Persona’s Joker coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and even more characters on the way, we could be seeing more about what’s next for the upcoming fighter as well since the description of the show wasn’t just limited to Fire Emblem. Given that Smash has been setting records left and right for the company, keeping that energy up following the holiday season would make perfect sense.

What do you hope to see from Nintendo during this week’s announcement? Any specific games you have your heart set on, or any particular desired ports? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness.