FIFA 21 Reveals 6 New Gameplay Features and Improvements

FIFA 21 is set to debut on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch this October and it will be the first FIFA on PS5 and Xbox Series X. While the new FIFA is unlikely to really take advantage of the tech both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are packing, it's making various improvements and adding new features. These improvements aren't reliant on next-gen tech, but they are improvements and additions nonetheless.

According to EA, a full reveal of gameplay improvements and additions will come in August, but in the meanwhile, it has highlighted some specifics areas the game has improved, such as dribbling, position personality, creative runs, and improvements to AI to give players a more challenge and more realism.

Below, you can check out the full and official rundown of what EA has revealed so far:

Agile Dribbling: "Explode past defenders with the new Agile Dribbling system. Faster footwork gives you more control and responsiveness in one-on-one situations, and new skill moves like the bridge dribble and ball roll fake turn provide you with the means to explode past defenders."

"Explode past defenders with the new Agile Dribbling system. Faster footwork gives you more control and responsiveness in one-on-one situations, and new skill moves like the bridge dribble and ball roll fake turn provide you with the means to explode past defenders." Positioning Personality: "New Positioning Personality raises the importance of positional awareness. World-class forwards will hold their runs to stay level with the last defender to stay onside, playmakers will hunt for space to operate between the lines, while the best defenders will close down passing lanes more effectively to make it harder for the opposition to create opportunities."

"New Positioning Personality raises the importance of positional awareness. World-class forwards will hold their runs to stay level with the last defender to stay onside, playmakers will hunt for space to operate between the lines, while the best defenders will close down passing lanes more effectively to make it harder for the opposition to create opportunities." Creative Runs: "Creative Runs give you new options for influencing your team’s movement off the ball, revolutionizing attacking build-up play in FIFA 21 and providing you with more ways to break down the defence."

"Creative Runs give you new options for influencing your team’s movement off the ball, revolutionizing attacking build-up play in FIFA 21 and providing you with more ways to break down the defence." Smoother Encounters: "In FIFA 21, key footballing moments including goalmouth scrambles, battles for possession in the midfield, and attacking duels will resolve more naturally than ever before, resulting in smoother encounters between players as they strive to reach the ball."

"In FIFA 21, key footballing moments including goalmouth scrambles, battles for possession in the midfield, and attacking duels will resolve more naturally than ever before, resulting in smoother encounters between players as they strive to reach the ball." Fundamentals of Football: "Informed by feedback from the community, revisions to the fundamentals of football in FIFA raise the game throughout the pitch, with manual headers, more balanced blocking, more intelligent passing, and increased responsiveness giving you more control on and off the ball."

"Informed by feedback from the community, revisions to the fundamentals of football in FIFA raise the game throughout the pitch, with manual headers, more balanced blocking, more intelligent passing, and increased responsiveness giving you more control on and off the ball." Competitor Mode: "Replicating the play style of the best FIFA players in the world, the Competitor Mode setting gives your opposition a better grasp of skill moves, dribbling types, and tactics to give you a more challenging and rewarding opponent to match up with on Legendary and Ultimate difficulty."

FIFA 21 is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Barring any expected delays, it will debut worldwide on October 9.

