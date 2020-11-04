FIFA 21 Update Makes Big Improvement to the Game

✖

A new FIFA 21 update on PS4, Xbox One, and PC has made a massive improvement in the game involving refs and the amount of yellow cards they brandish. Last month, FIFA 21 released, making a variety of improvements from FIFA 20 and of course packing new content. However, it also released with a slew of new problems. For example, refs were dishing out yellow cards like they were going out of style. If the foul wasn't worthy of a red card, it almost certainly got a yellow, even if it was the recipient's first offense and even if the challenge was far from worthy of a yellow card.

While FIFA 21 still has persistent problems, refs handing out yellow cards like candy is no longer one of them. In the patch notes of a recent update, EA confirmed they adjusted referee logic in potential yellow card scenarios, with the intent of reducing the likelihood of yellow cards being given out.

Wanting to make sure these changes were sufficient before posting about them, I've given the game ample test run with the update downloaded to see if things have improved, and they, dramatically. Refs are still a bit reluctant on giving cards for tackles in the box and sometimes they will dish out red cards for literally nothing, but for the most part, this update has massively improved refereeing in the game.

As noted, this change came as part of a larger update. For the full patch notes of this update detailing everything added, tweaked, and improved, click here.

FIFA 21 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

"On the surface level, FIFA 21 is a carbon copy of FIFA 20," reads the opening of our review of the game. "In fact, on the surface level, it’s hard to even distinguish FIFA 19 and FIFA 18 from FIFA 21. But this is just on the surface level. If you peel back this layer, what you will find is a heap of upgrades, some critical improvements, and appreciable additions that make FIFA 21 close to one of the best FIFA games in years. EA still has work to do, but FIFA 21 is a step in the right direction ahead of the next-generation of gaming.