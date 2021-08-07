FIFA 22 Will Add Long Overdue Feature

✖

When FIFA 22 releases this October on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia it will do so with a long-overdue feature. While Ultimate Team is FIFA's premier, money-making mode, and while Career Mode is the mode of choice of many veterans, more and more players have been increasingly turning to Pro Clubs. As a result, Pro Clubs is getting more and more attention from EA. And some of this attention has been directed towards adding the option to use female virtual pros while playing the mode, which lines up with EA's aim with the installment, which is to make it the "most inclusive edition" yet.

For now, it remains to be seen how the feature will be implemented, but there's an unlisted YouTube video to accompany the news that you can check out below, previewing what players can expect.

While the addition of female virtual pros to Pro Clubs is a big new feature, it's not the game's biggest new feature. Those bragging rights belong to Hypermotion Technology, a new technology that completely transforms the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

"Hypermotion is a complete and total overhaul for FIFA's gameplay, one that couldn't come at a better time," reads a snippet from our preview of the game. "It's not as if the controls and style of play are getting swapped around, but the way in which the players move and react will be completely new. The realism of player movements is finally being brought to FIFA. During an early preview for FIFA 22, the development team peeled back the curtain on Hypermotion and how it actually affects the game. Rather than simply putting a few players into motion-capture suits and having them perform different soccer-related tasks, Hypermotion captured entire 11v11 matches, using the entire pitch as a studio. This resulted in more than 4,000 new animations in FIFA 22 gameplay. Instead of using a couple of variations of a slide tackle for every situation, nearly every circumstance has its own unique motion. Not only does this help FIFA 22 look better than its predecessors, it changes how the entire game feels and moves."

FIFA 22 is set to release worldwide on October 1 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.