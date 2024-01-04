Final Fantasy 14 Sale Makes the Game 50% Off

MMO fans that have been eager to try Final Fantasy XIV are in luck, as the game is now being offered for a substantial discount. The game's complete edition and complete collector's edition will be offered for 50% off, bringing them down to $29.99 and $69.99, respectively. As of this writing, the sale is live on the Square Enix Store, but the discounts do not seem to be active on the PlayStation Store just yet. However, Square Enix has confirmed that the sale will apply to both of the game's current platforms. The discounts will last through January 17th, though the actual end time for the sale will vary depending on the platform.

A Tweet from Square Enix announcing the sale can be found below.

A new 50% off sale is here! ❄️ https://t.co/hKYTaqa4Ic



Snag the #FFXIV (Complete & Complete Collector’s editions) and Endwalker (Standard & Collector's editions) on the Square Enix and PlayStation stores discounted for a limited time! 🛍️ pic.twitter.com/eochK0elxe — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) January 3, 2024

Final Fantasy XIV's starter edition is not discounted during this sale, and will remain priced at $19.99. However, the complete edition is a much better bargain! For just $10 more, buyers get access to all of the game's current expansions: A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, Stormblood, Shadowbringers, and Endwalker. The next expansion isn't due out until later this year, so players that buy the complete edition or the complete collector's edition will be able to enjoy pretty much everything that's been offered so far. Both of these versions are also accompanied by a 30 day free-play period. The difference between the complete edition and the complete collector's edition is that the latter includes in-game bonus items from all of the collector's editions.

Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox

In 2024, Final Fantasy XIV will finally release on Xbox Series X|S, which could add a lot of potential new players. The game was announced for the platform last summer, after Xbox boss Phil Spencer spent years publicly expressing his desire to see Final Fantasy XIV on the system. The long wait will finally come to an end sometime in the spring, though a specific date has not been announced. The Xbox release will come shortly before the Dawntrail expansion, which is expected to arrive in summer 2024.

The Future of Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has found a huge user base over the years. In 2021, the game crossed 24 million players, becoming the most profitable game in the history of the Final Fantasy franchise. Given this level of success, it should come as no surprise that Square Enix plans to continue supporting Final Fantasy XIV for a long time to come; in 2022, the developers even talked about a 10-year roadmap for the game! Given that, players that are on the fence about buying Final Fantasy XIV should feel confident the servers will remain up and running for a while.

Are you planning to check out Final Fantasy XIV as a result of this sale? Have you been looking for an excuse to purchase the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!