Xbox Boss Hints at Future Square Enix Collaborations

Final Fantasy XIV is finally coming to Xbox platforms in 2024, after Xbox boss Phil Spencer spent years sharing his desire to see it happen. The announcement was made on Friday at Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023, with Spencer appearing onstage alongside director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida and Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu. Following the announcement, Spencer took to Twitter to celebrate, while also teasing future collaborations between the two companies. It remains to be seen what partnerships will come next, but clearly this won't be the last one between Xbox and Square Enix!

"Enjoyed being onstage with Yoshi-P and Kiryu-san to announce Final Fantasy XIV coming to Xbox. We're thrilled that the Xbox community will join the Warriors of Light and we look forward to partnering closely with Square Enix on future games," Spencer wrote.

A number of Square Enix games have recently skipped Xbox, including the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, which released on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Some Final Fantasy games have also ended up as timed PlayStation exclusives, including Final Fantasy VII: Remake and Final Fantasy XVI. It will be interesting to see if the Xbox platform ends up playing host to some of these games, or if Microsoft lands some timed exclusives of its own. Microsoft has traditionally avoided these types of exclusives, but it's possible that could change. Either way, Xbox users should be excited by the prospect of more Square Enix games arriving on the system.

While Final Fantasy is the franchise most closely associated with Square Enix, the publisher also owns several others, most notably Dragon Quest, as well as games like Chrono Trigger, Parasite Eve, and Xenogears, to name a few. Whether we'll start to see some of these titles added to the Microsoft Store, or even Xbox Game Pass, remains to be seen. Square Enix did offer a lot of support for Game Pass in the past, so maybe we'll start to see more games added to the service! For now, Xbox fans will just have to wait and see.

Are you an Xbox fan hoping for more Final Fantasy games? What titles are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!