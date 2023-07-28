Final Fantasy 14 Xbox Version, Dawntrail Expansion Announced

Final Fantasy 14 is coming to the Xbox Series X|S with the new Dawntrail expansion not far behind it.

Over 10 years after Final Fantasy 14 was first playable in early access, the critically acclaimed MMORPG is finally coming to Xbox. Square Enix and Microsoft announced today during an event focused on the online Final Fantasy game that Final Fantasy 14 will be playable on the Xbox Series X|S, but it'll be awhile until that version of the game is released. It's due out in Spring 2024 which'll be not long before the next expansion, Dawntrail, is set to release, though the Xbox version will be playable just a bit sooner than that thanks to an open beta coming in a future update.

Final Fantasy 14 has historically only been on the PC and PlayStation platforms, so the Xbox release has been a long time coming. Little else has been revealed about the plans for the Xbox Series X|S version in terms of crossplay, cross-progression, and so on with only general timeframes given for what'll happen and when.

Announcing #FFXIV for Xbox Series X|S!



Following an open beta test during Patch 6.5x, we'll proceed to the official release in Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/TZS69Edq4j — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 28, 2023

Phil Spencer, Microsoft's head of Xbox, took the stage with Final Fantasy boss Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida and Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu to talk about the game coming to Xbox. Xbox versions have historically not been standard practice for Final Fantasy releases and Square Enix games overall, but it looks like that may change in the future.

"Enjoyed being onstage with Yoshi-P and Kiryu-san to announce Final Fantasy XIV coming to Xbox," Spencer said. "We're thrilled that the Xbox community will join the Warriors of Light and we look forward to partnering closely with Square Enix on future games.

The #FFXIV: #Dawntrail teaser site is now available!



The site will be updated with more information as we approach release, so please look forward to it!



🌐 https://t.co/PYuzbihIZ7 pic.twitter.com/xuQYp7AeOz — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 28, 2023

As for the Dawntrail expansion, a site's been set up for that DLC that Square Enix said will be updated further over time as more details are revealed. Based on what was shared during the Final Fantasy 14 keynote on Friday, we know that the new expansion will raise the level cap to 100, will add two new DPS roles, and will introduce more quests and characters to befriend similar to what we've seen from past expansions. That expansion is due to be released in Summer 2024, so those who are getting in on the Xbox version in spring will be able to get familiarized with the game first before diving into the new expansion.