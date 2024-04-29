Final Fantasy 16, Dead Island 2, and More Popular 2023 PS5 Games Now Half Off

Between now and May 9, a handful of popular PS5 games from last year are 50% off, or in the case of one game, more. All of the deals come specifically the way of the PlayStation Store, which means they are for digital copies of each PS5 game. As you may know, it takes longer for games to get appreciable discounts on the PlayStation Store compared to retail, so when the opportunity does arise it is particularly notable. To this end, a couple of games are the lowest they have ever been on the PlayStation Store.

The highlight of the deals is for one of last year's best games, Final Fantasy 16, which normally costs $69.99, but is now $34.99. For the same price, PS5 users can also grab Dead Island 2. Meanwhile, The Crew: Motorfest is the same discount, but because its starting price is $59.99, it is now only $29.99. Lastly, Madden NFL 24 is a whopping 80% off, though this is no doubt because its successor will be revealed soon and out in August. Thanks to this discount it is only $13.99.

Below, you can read more about 2023 release currently 50% off, or more, on the PS5 Store:

Final Fantasy 16

About: "An epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title "First Shield of Rosaria" and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the dominant of the Phoenix. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake."

Dead Island 2

About: "The much-loved zombie saga is back with a unique formula of horror, dark humor and over the top zombie-slaying, spanning an epic pulp adventure. Dead Island 2 is a thrilling First-Person Action RPG, stylish, vibrant and flooded with zombie infection. Explore an iconic, gore-drenched Los Angeles. Meet larger-than-life characters. Slay countless foes in exquisitely bloody detail. And evolve to become the ultimate Zombie Slayer!"

The Crew: Motorfest

About: "The Crew Motorfest has settled down in one of the most breathtaking places on Earth: the island of O'ahu, Hawaii. Join high-speed street races through the bustling city of Honolulu, test your skills off-road on the ashy slopes of a volcano, or master the perfect curve on the tracks."

Madden NFL 24

About: "Exemplify greatness in Madden NFL 24! Lead your team to a Super Bowl victory in Franchise, build a powerhouse Madden Ultimate Team™, take over The Yard, be the star in Face of the Franchise, and unleash your X-Factors in SSKO."

