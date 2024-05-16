Beyond Good and Evil 2 Reportedly Still In "Very Complicated" Development

While recently in the gaming space many players have started to express frustration toward studios announcing games years in advance only to face setbacks and challenges that delay the game's launch, there's no game release that's been quite as much a lesson in patience to its fanbase than Beyond Good and Evil 2, as this particular sequel was announced 16 years ago by Ubisoft. Since its announcement in 2008 Beyond Good and Evil 2 has obviously faced quite a few setbacks, which has naturally made fans worry about the fate of the game long-term, especially recently due to a lack of official updates on the game.

Tom Henderson, a consistently reliable and trusted industry insider and leaker, has provided a small update on social media regarding Beyond Good and Evil 2...which yes, is still in-development. The conversation surrounding the game's fate came to Henderson's attention after it was announced that Ubisoft had canceled Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland, when a X user @aidenppearce responded to Forbes game writer Paul Tassi to ask a question on a lot of people's minds:

"And when will they cancel Beyond Good & Evil 2?"

Tassi then quoted the question, posing his own in response and casting doubt as to whether or not the game still existed. Henderson stepped in to reply "It does but it's very complicated," including a laughing emoji at the end of the post. While this cryptic reply may be a bit concerning given the laughing attached to it and the statement of "very complicated," it does at least hopefully confirm that players will still get to experience Beyond Good and Evil 2...eventually.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 received a Cinematic Trailer back in 2018 that invites its audience to "Embark on this epic space adventure with us and journey to System 3, for the prequel to one of Ubisoft's most beloved games! In Beyond Good & Evil 2, you are your own space pirate captain who is free to choose your own path in this vast open universe."

The game's description per that trailer reads:

"Journey to System 3, for the prequel to one of Ubisoft's most beloved games! Fight alongside unforgettable characters in a stunning new solar system, as you struggle for freedom and the right to determine your own fate among the stars. Play the adventure by yourself or with friends in a vast and seamless online playground. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is the spiritual successor to the cult classic, a prequel that will transport players into a profoundly multicultural world, capturing the spirit of the original with grandiose decors and intense dramas that play out across a vast universe. Through the Space Monkey Program, Ubisoft Montpellier will be developing the game alongside its community of fans.

System 3 has become the center of interstellar trade and colonization in the Milky Way of the 24th century, thanks to the creation of Hybrid slaves. While private enterprises fight over resources and power, the first colonists weave together the rich and diverse spiritual and cultural heritages of Old Earth to give meaning to their existence. In this new era of piracy, we will rise from lowly pirate to legendary captain at the helm of massive star-faring vessels, adventuring alongside crews of colorful characters to fight for freedom and the right to determine our own fate among the stars!"

Are you still looking forward to this Ubisoft title, or have you given up hope on ever seeing it?