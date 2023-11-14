Final Fantasy 7 Reveals Incredible Custom LEGO Set

Final Fantasy VII is one of the most memorable video games of all-time, and has inspired a ton of merchandise since the game first released back in 1997. Unfortunately, the game has never received any official LEGO sets, but that didn't stop DaniBobStudios from building an incredible set based on the game. Revealed during a Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis variety stream, the design is based on Cloud riding the Hardy-Daytona. Miraculously enough, the custom set features all officially released LEGO bricks. During the stream, DaniBobStudios revealed that one of the hardest parts to obtain was a hair piece that fit Cloud's iconic coif, but they were able to find a perfect one from a Ninjago set.

Images of the custom LEGO design can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Check out this amazing custom LEGO build of Cloud riding the Hardy-Daytona by the incredible DaniBobStudios, which was shown off during the #FF7EC Variety Show hosted by @Charalanahzard! Learn more about this piece here: https://t.co/VVNzIjJNw6 pic.twitter.com/kKEkXmZzCT — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) November 12, 2023

Final Fantasy Fans React

For those that have never played Final Fantasy VII, the sequence recreated by DaniBobStudios takes place early in the game, and plays out towards the end of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Cloud rides the Hardy-Daytona in AVALANCHE's escape from Shinra headquarters, and uses his Buster Sword to take out incoming enemies. In the LEGO build, we can actually see Cloud smashing through the windows of the building, just as he does in the game!

Unsurprisingly, reception to the custom LEGO set has been overwhelmingly positive on social media. After Square Enix shared images of the design, many fans noted their desire to purchase the set. A number of LEGO sets based on video games have been released over the last few years, including designs based on franchises like Super Mario, Animal Crossing, Sonic the Hedgehog, Minecraft, and more. Final Fantasy seems like a logical continuation of that trend, and the fact that this custom build uses all existing pieces would make it a bit more plausible. Until LEGO and Square Enix decide to make a set for real, fans will just have to come up with builds of their own!

While Final Fantasy VII fans don't have an official LEGO set to look forward to, the next few months should still be pretty exciting. February 29, 2024 will see the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second chapter in Square Enix's remake trilogy. Releasing as a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5, the game will pick up where Final Fantasy VII Remake left off. There are a lot of questions about how the game's events will play out, but Square Enix has already revealed where the game will end: The Forgotten Capital. The location is one of the most notorious in Final Fantasy VII, as it's the location where a character meets their final fate. There have been a lot of hints that things could change, but fans will have to wait a few more months to find out.

Would you buy an official Final Fantasy set from LEGO? What do you think of this custom build? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!