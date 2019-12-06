Square Enix Unveils New Final Fantasy 7 Aerith Merchandise

Throughout the history of video games, there have been very few games as monumental as Final Fantasy VII. Released in 1997 for the original PlayStation, the game arguably elevated the Final Fantasy franchise into a household name. With its darker storyline and cast of unforgettable characters, Final Fantasy VII left an undeniable mark on the video game industry. One of the game’s most memorable characters was Aerith. After all these years, the doomed heroine has never been forgotten, and is arguably the second biggest character to come from the game after Cloud. With the upcoming remake set to release early next year, Square Enix has revealed some tie-in merchandise based on Aerith: a pair of necklaces inspired by the character!

The two necklaces available are the Ribbon version and the Flower version. The former is based on the bow Aerith wears around her neck in the game. It has pink gold over SV925 silver and a Qubix Zirconium in place of the knot. The Flower version is meant to evoke the White Materia used by Aerith. With a SV925 silver wreath centered by a Chrysoprase stone, it won’t allow you to summon Holy, but it should make a nice addition to your Final Fantasy VII collection, regardless!

As far as video game merchandise goes, these are both fairly unique pieces. With their $147.99 price tag, it’s likely that few gamers will commit to buying either. Still, Aerith has proven to be an endearing character, and one that many fans like to cosplay. Perhaps they will be Square Enix’s target audience on this one. The publisher is currently taking pre-orders for both on their website, and you can find them here and here. Those who might want to re-enact Aerith’s final scene as she sinks beneath the water should take note that Square Enix advises that bathing and excessive sweat can discolor the necklaces.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will arrive March 3, 2020. Last week, Square Enix revealed a glimpse at Aerith’s home and church from the new version of the game. Fans have been long waiting for the remake to arrive, but if the small glimpses Square Enix has provided are anything to go by, it just might be worth the wait!

The Aerith necklaces will arrive in May. What do you think of the two Aerith necklaces? Do you prefer to call the character “Aeris?” Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!