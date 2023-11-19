Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Reveals Brand New Recap Trailer

When Final Fantasy VII Rebirth releases next year, it will arrive almost four years after Final Fantasy VII Remake. Naturally, some fans may have forgotten where things left off, so Square Enix has released a new trailer recapping the previous game's events. Narrated by Red XIII, the video goes into depth about the events that took place in Final Fantasy VII Remake. Viewers can see the first encounter between Cloud and Aerith, the destruction of Mako Reactor 1, and the arrival of Sephiroth. It also teases the fact that fate has been changed, and that "a new journey began."

The recap trailer can be found below.

Changing Destinies

Interestingly enough, the recap trailer leaves out one of the biggest events from Final Fantasy VII Remake's conclusion! At the end of the game, it's revealed that Sephiroth's tampering with fate has resulted in the return of Zack Fair. Zack played a small role in the original version of Final Fantasy VII, but his character has been fleshed out in a lot of media that came after the game, including Crisis Core and Advent Children. While Square Enix has been quiet about the role Zack will play in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, it would seem to be a substantial one, given the fact that he appears prominently on the game's box art. In the image, Sephiroth can be seen in the middle, with Cloud and Zack on opposite sides.

Last month, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth creative director Tetsuya Nomura teased that Zack and Cloud's placement on the box art is meant to "represent their destinies being torn apart by Sephiroth." Of course, fans of Crisis Core are hoping that Zack might get a happier ending, or at least get a chance to reunite with Aerith. There are so many questions about what will play out in this new version of Final Fantasy VII, and we just don't know what to expect!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will release February 29th on PlayStation 5. The game is a timed exclusive on the console, and will likely arrive on PC at some point in the future. The game will be the second part in a trilogy remaking Final Fantasy VII. Very little is known about the third chapter in the series, but we do know that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will conclude at The Forgotten Capital, with the third chapter picking things up from there. The events that took place in Wutai in the original Final Fantasy VII should have appeared in Rebirth, but have been moved to the third game. That decision was made as a result of the death of actor Keiji Fujiwara, who voiced Reno in Japan. Since his death occurred after recording sessions had already started for Rebirth, the decision was made to move the events in Wutai to the third game and recast then.

