New Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Trailer Highlights Death and Rebirth Themes

Hard as it might be to believe, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is just over a month away from release, and to celebrate, Square Enix has released an all-new trailer. The trailer offers little in the way of story details, but does put a big spotlight on the central theme of the game. Between shots of the gameplay and cutscenes, the trailer states that "those destined for rebirth do not fear the unknown." That fits in well with a lot of what we've learned about the game over the last few years, while building on the overall mystery that's been surrounding the title.

The new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth can be found below.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's Changed Destinies

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second game in a planned trilogy remaking the original Final Fantasy VII. By their very nature, remakes tend to be predictable, but the same can't be said for the events surrounding Rebirth. Final Fantasy VII Remake saw Sephiroth actively working to change destiny. Sephiroth's actions already seem to have had some impact, as the game's conclusion saw Zack Fair alive and well. Zack isn't the only character that has seen their destiny changed, as Biggs is also alive and well despite dying in the original Final Fantasy VII. These "rebirths" have resulted in four years worth of rumors, as fans have been speculating about whether or not Aerith will die as she did in the 1997 game.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi mentioned that having these elements has added to the game's mystery, making players wonder if "the ending is going to be different from what we know from the original and have that sort of wonder and anticipation building."

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date and Platforms

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will release February 29th on PlayStation 5. As noted in the trailer, the game will be a timed exclusive, and won't be available on other platforms "until at least" May 29th, 2024. Square Enix hasn't said a word about other platforms (and is likely unable to do so), but a PC version is all but guaranteed. Final Fantasy VII Remake similarly started out as a PlayStation exclusive before making the jump to PC about six months later. At this time, there's simply no way of knowing if Rebirth will follow a similar release schedule, or if the PC version will be ready to go right after the exclusivity window ends in May.

A PC version is likely, but it's a lot less clear if the game will end up coming to non-PlayStation consoles. It's possible Final Fantasy VII Rebirth could come to Xbox Series X|S, though Square Enix would likely want to bring over the previous chapter first. For now, Final Fantasy fans will have to have a PS5 if they want to play it!

