Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Reveals Another Character's Changed Destiny

Destiny seems to be the key theme of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. In the first chapter, players were shown that Sephiroth is trying to change destiny, and alter the events that occurred in the original Final Fantasy VII. At the end of Final Fantasy VII Remake, players get a glimpse at Zack Fair surviving his destiny at the end of Crisis Core. There are already a lot of questions about what impact that will have on the storyline, and now Square Enix has revealed another person that avoided their destiny: Biggs.

In a post on the official Final Fantasy VII Twitter account, Square Enix shared a new image of Biggs in the game, referring to him as "the last remaining member of the ill-fated anti-Shinra rebels, Avalanche." The Tweet can be found embedded below.

After surviving the fall of the Sector 7 plate, Biggs awoke to find that he is the last remaining member of the ill-fated anti-Shinra rebels, Avalanche. Having recovered from his injuries, he now seeks revenge against the company that murdered his comrades. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/UVDSvXiWTx — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) December 9, 2023

In the original Final Fantasy VII, Avalanche members Biggs, Wedge, and Jessie all died when the Sector 7 plate collapsed. There had been some speculation that the trio survived those events in Final Fantasy VII Remake, but it appears Biggs was the only one that made it out. Now that he's recovered from his injuries, it seems he'll be seeking revenge for the deaths of his friends.

Separate Timelines

Zack's changed destiny represents one of the biggest mysteries heading into Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Square Enix has played coy about what's going on exactly, which has led to speculation that there will be two separate timelines in the game: an altered one (where Zack is), and the "main" one (where Remake took place). The most recent trailer for Rebirth shows Zack and Biggs interacting, and a wanted poster that claims Tifa and Barret were killed alongside Wedge and Jessie. It's possible that these events are happening in an altered timeline, or that something else is going on. Either way, Biggs is back, and his survival is yet another change fans can expect from the original Final Fantasy VII.

The Fate of Aerith

As Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's February 29th release date draws closer, the big question on everyone's mind is whether Aerith's destiny will also be changed. Rebirth will end with the events at The Forgotten Capital, which is where Sephiroth took the life of Aerith in the original Final Fantasy VII. With Zack and Biggs both alive in some capacity, it's entirely possible that Aerith could also survive. If she does, it would be a very big deal, as the character's death is one of the most monumental in the history of gaming, and it's had a profound impact on players for decades. Square Enix is clearly keeping things under wraps until Rebirth's release, so fans are just going to have to keep speculating in the meantime.

