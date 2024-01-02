Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Will Include "Crying-Worthy" Scene

When Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches next month, it will flesh out scenes that appeared in the original game. In a new interview with Game Informer, members of the development team offered new insight into a sequence that has been expanded on, which features the reunion between Barret and his friend Dyne. In the original Final Fantasy VII, Barret takes Marlene into his care after Dyne seemingly dies in an attack by Shinra. However, the two are reunited at Corel Prison, and director Naoki Hamaguchi says that the new sequence will be "one of the top, most wonderful scenes."

Changing the Past

The Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy is taking scenes from the original game and expanding on them, while also adding new elements and even moving around scenes. A lot of consideration was put into what scenes should be kept and removed, and it seems the sequence with Dyne nearly ended up on the cutting room floor. Producer Yoshinori Kitase told Game Informer that he initially felt the sequence didn't need to be in the game, but Hamaguchi and creative director Tetsuya Nomura were able to win him over.

"I thought certain scenes could be cut, but hearing Nomura-san and Hamaguchi-san's opinions on how they want to keep this, I conceded. But when you see it all come together, the final product and that scene – especially the Dyne scene – I think, 'Wow, this is amazing!' It's crying-worthy. I feel glad it's in there."

A lot has changed in the decades since the original Final Fantasy VII's release. Video games have come a long way, and there are greater storytelling opportunities as a result. The game's developers are looking to take advantage of the superior hardware offered by the PlayStation 5 when compared to the original PlayStation. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that the finished product will be "better," and it will be interesting to see how fans of the original game react when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is available.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released on PlayStation 5 on February 29th. The game will be a timed exclusive on the platform, and is expected to release on PC in the future. A similar release schedule happened with Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was the first game in the new trilogy. At this time, we don't have any information on the third game, but it will likely be a long wait between chapters; by the time Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is released, about four years will have passed. If that pattern holds for the third game, we might not see it until 2028. That wait could be even more stressful given the cliffhanger that will take place at the end of Rebirth; the developers have confirmed that the game will end with the events at The Forgotten Capital.

Do you think Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will make you emotional? Are you excited for the game next month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!