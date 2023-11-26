Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Will Have Chocobo Customization

When Final Fantasy VII Rebirth releases next year, the game will offer Chocobo races to compete in. Fans of the iconic Final Fantasy creatures will be happy to know that the game will also feature significant customization options. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's Chocobo stalls will all have Chocoboutiques, which will allow players to "freely customize and recolor your bird's equipment from head to talon." On the game's official Twitter account, Square Enix has teased that the gear a Chocobo is wearing will have an impact on their racing performance, so players will have to take that into consideration as they decide on their drip.

Square Enix's Tweet about the new Chocobo options can be found embedded below.

Kweh!



Chocobo ranches are also home to chocoboutiques, stalls at which you can freely customize and recolor your bird’s equipment from head to talon. Gear will impact its performance in chocobo races, so find an ensemble that suits your style and go for the gold! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/aZcnmLvmFH — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) November 25, 2023

So far, reception to the Chocobo customization option has been very positive on social media. Many fans have expressed their excitement about decorating their Chocobo, and spending a lot of time with the feature. It will be interesting to see what designs fans are able to come up with, and just how elaborate the option will be. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is already one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2023, and it sounds like this could be an interesting way to extend the experience.

Chocobo and Final Fantasy

Chocobo have been a part of the Final Fantasy franchise for decades now, going all the way back to 1988's Final Fantasy II, which was originally released on the Japanese Famicom. Since then, the creatures have been a staple of the series, and have even appeared in spin-off games, like 2022's Chocobo GP. As a result, Chocobo have become one of the things most closely associated with both Final Fantasy and Square Enix as a whole. Given that history, it's no surprise that fans are so excited by the prospect of being able to customize and show off their creativity with the Chocobo in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is slated to release February 29th on PlayStation 5. The game is a timed exclusive on the platform, and a PC version will likely follow sometime in the future. That's exactly what happened with Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was the first game in Square Enix's remake trilogy. It's unclear if these games will ever come to another console, like Xbox Series X|S or the rumored Nintendo Switch 2. Even if that does eventually happen, fans on other platforms will likely be waiting for a long time. It remains to be seen whether Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will end up as well-received as Final Fantasy VII Remake, but hopefully the sequel will offer an exciting start to 2024 for PlayStation and Square Enix!

