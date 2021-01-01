Final Fantasy 7 Remake Fans Look Back on the 2020 Release

Final Fantasy VII Remake fans are looking back on the 2020 release and giving out their top fives of the year. It’s no secret that the Square Enix RPG was a long-awaited title for a ton of gamers out there. So many years have passed since that initial teaser two console generations ago. But, a ton of the players are very happy with the game. There will always be people who argue that the game isn’t a true remake. To be fair, FFVII Remake is only the first third of the massive Square classic’s earlier release. But, it looks like the developers are trying to forge their own path with the incoming series. For some of the fans, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. And they are letting their opinions be felt online where they are making the case for others to try and get into the game with the last remaining hours of 2020. Check out what some of them had to say down below:

Final Fantasy VII Remake is still my GOTY. Incredible game. pic.twitter.com/NQ13LhVB4k — Yuyu (@Plun_Yu) December 31, 2020

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Erica Lindbeck about her crowd-pleasing turn as Jessie earlier this year.

"I hadn’t, but I was roughly familiar with the lore of FF7," Lindbeck explained. "I think the writing was what influenced my take on her the most. She is so vibrant & fun, it was very easy to characterize her in my mind. I try not to go into any project with a hard & fast idea of who the character is or how they’ll act because I’ll likely receive more information as we go along in the recording process. It’s important to be adaptable."

