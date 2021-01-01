Final Fantasy 7 Remake Fans Look Back on the 2020 Release
Final Fantasy VII Remake fans are looking back on the 2020 release and giving out their top fives of the year. It’s no secret that the Square Enix RPG was a long-awaited title for a ton of gamers out there. So many years have passed since that initial teaser two console generations ago. But, a ton of the players are very happy with the game. There will always be people who argue that the game isn’t a true remake. To be fair, FFVII Remake is only the first third of the massive Square classic’s earlier release. But, it looks like the developers are trying to forge their own path with the incoming series. For some of the fans, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. And they are letting their opinions be felt online where they are making the case for others to try and get into the game with the last remaining hours of 2020. Check out what some of them had to say down below:
Final Fantasy VII Remake is still my GOTY. Incredible game. pic.twitter.com/NQ13LhVB4k— Yuyu (@Plun_Yu) December 31, 2020
Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Erica Lindbeck about her crowd-pleasing turn as Jessie earlier this year.
"I hadn’t, but I was roughly familiar with the lore of FF7," Lindbeck explained. "I think the writing was what influenced my take on her the most. She is so vibrant & fun, it was very easy to characterize her in my mind. I try not to go into any project with a hard & fast idea of who the character is or how they’ll act because I’ll likely receive more information as we go along in the recording process. It’s important to be adaptable."
When do you think we’ll get the next FFVII installment? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions below:
Since 2021 is coming soon, here are my Top 8 Favorite Games of 2020:
1. Persona 5 Royal— Kloud Leonhart (@Kloud_Leonhart) December 31, 2020
2. Final Fantasy VII Remake
3. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
4. Ghost of Tsushima
5. Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
6. Doom Eternal
7. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot
8. Resident Evil 3 pic.twitter.com/fWxTxPQ2pr
When you finish Final Fantasy VII remake for the 30th time pic.twitter.com/IICqAlaAXX— JoJo🐝 (@Bazookajooe) December 31, 2020
I am... still in the middle of so many, but here are my ten favorite games of 2020:
Hades— Ludwig Kietzmann ☕ (@LudwigK) January 1, 2021
Carrion
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Ghostrunner
The Last of Us Part 2
Haven
Ghost of Tsushima
Hotshot Racing
Now that 2020's coming to a close, here's my Top 5 games that released this year:
1. Persona 5 Royal
2. Spider-Man: Miles Morales
3. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
4: Final Fantasy VII Remake
5: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
What about you guys?— ElectricVideoGamer (@TheOgEVG) January 1, 2021
Final Fantasy VII Remake is definitely my game of the year for 2020. I love the characters, the story, the music, and the gameplay. Easily now my favorite Final Fantasy game of all time. pic.twitter.com/AdhI7Z8TXi— Seth Schaffner (@ZeroKnight1995) January 1, 2021
My 5 favorite NEW games of 2020:
1. Final Fantasy VII Remake— checkerknights (@checkerknights_) January 1, 2021
2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
3. Paper Mario: The Origami King
4. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
5. Hades pic.twitter.com/fyQK15bGvS
Top 8 Games I Played in 2020
1. Final Fantasy VII Remake
2. Persona 5 Royal
3. Ghosts of Tsushima
4. Animal Crossing New Horizons
5. Astral Chain
6. Sekiro Shadows Die Twice
7. Among Us
8. Fall Guys
Dishonorable Mention: Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 Pro SMFH pic.twitter.com/L9GFYpTnWF— Los D. StoNerd 🍓 (@LosDStoNerd) January 1, 2021
My Top 5 Games Released in 2020 that I loved and played the most:— Ash (@StarsAndAsh) January 1, 2021
1. Final Fantasy VII Remake
2. Xenoblade Chronicles Defintivie Edition
3. Animal Crossing New Horizons
4. Cafe Enchante
5. Rune Factory 4 Special #Videogame #videogames2020 pic.twitter.com/YVCznvlMUS