Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trends as Fans Argue it Should be Game of the Year
When it comes to best of the year lists, it's always difficult to decide which game truly deserves the top spot. As several outlets make their picks known (including ComicBook.com), many fans are arguing that Final Fantasy VII Remake deserves consideration for the top spot. Final Fantasy VII has long been considered one of the greatest games of all-time, so it's a bit unsurprising to see so many people rally around the game's remake, as well. Square Enix has yet to reveal information about the game's sequel, but regardless of what comes next, fans seem to be pretty happy with the title, thus far!
The Game Awards kicked-off the conversation...
Final Fantasy 7 Remake https://t.co/Ee06GvynV9— Aaron (@SheppytheVolus) December 29, 2020
...and some felt that FFVII Remake got robbed by the award show!
Final Fantasy 7 remake Is trending & people are finally talking about it should’ve been game of the year but y’all gave it to TLOU2... LOL— Yahiko (@Elbonious) December 29, 2020
Regardless, the remake is easily one of the year's best.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is game of the year in my world 🌎💯👏😂💋 pic.twitter.com/uhaaXF5suR— Cody (@CyberpunkCody) December 29, 2020
Some would even argue it's one of the best games ever!
Final fantasy 7 Remake is the best game of all time— VoganHSL (@HslVogan) December 29, 2020
Video games helped us all out in 2020.
Don’t know why Final Fantasy 7 Remake is trending but then again I don’t really care. One of the rare things to come out of 2020 that was great. pic.twitter.com/GttTet1ah0— CHRIS RYAN (@CJ_CHRIS_RYAN) December 29, 2020
It was a tough year!
Dear 2020,
You gave me Animal Crossing and the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. You were mostly bad... but, not all bad.— Robert Lindsay, EdD (@drrlindsay) December 29, 2020
2020 was good for Sephiroth, at least.
Final fantasy 7 Remake should have won GOTY pic.twitter.com/ya6ynL3lJc— Melo先輩🍜 (@Melothehm) December 29, 2020
This many Final Fantasy fans can't be wrong!
Saw Final Fantasy 7 Remake trending and thought there must have been some news, nah just people saying it’s one of the best games of the year (which it definitely is!!!)— Lindsay (@Linds_Bena) December 29, 2020
Fans on other platforms still have a bit longer to wait...
Final Fantasy 7 remake is trending and I was really hoping they finally announced the release date for the other systems.— Jacob Collier (@JacobCollier_1) December 29, 2020
...as do those waiting on Part 2!
I saw final fantasy 7 remake trending and I thought something came up about part 2. Pain— Karma (@_karma_10) December 29, 2020