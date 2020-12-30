Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trends as Fans Argue it Should be Game of the Year

By Marc Deschamps

When it comes to best of the year lists, it's always difficult to decide which game truly deserves the top spot. As several outlets make their picks known (including ComicBook.com), many fans are arguing that Final Fantasy VII Remake deserves consideration for the top spot. Final Fantasy VII has long been considered one of the greatest games of all-time, so it's a bit unsurprising to see so many people rally around the game's remake, as well. Square Enix has yet to reveal information about the game's sequel, but regardless of what comes next, fans seem to be pretty happy with the title, thus far!

Are you a fan of Final Fantasy VII Remake? Do you think the game deserves to be called the Game of the Year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Final Fantasy VII Remake!

