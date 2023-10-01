Latest Final Fantasy 7 Remake Rumors Are Bad News for Switch, Xbox Owners

Since its launch in 2020, Final Fantasy 7 Remake has stuck with PlayStation as a console exclusive. However, with it finally coming to PC in late 2021, many assumed that it was only a matter of time before Xbox Series X/S fans would also get access to FF7 Remake. That hasn't been the case yet, but with rumors currently swirling about a potential Nintendo Switch 2 being released next year, some of the larger community is now trying to will a Final Fantasy 7 Remake release for both Series X/S and Switch 2. Unfortunately for fans hoping to see that happen, at least one insider is saying that it's not in the current plans.

This rumor comes from notable insider NateDrake. As with any rumor or leak, you'll want to take this with a healthy dose of skepticism. That said, NateDrake does have a decent track record for this kind of thing, and Square Enix is keeping FF7R's sequel Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth exclusive to PlayStation, so it definitely wouldn't be a surprise to never see FF7R come to Xbox or Nintendo consoles.

In debunking rumors about third-party Switch 2 games, NateDrake said, "FF7 Remake is not a current plan. Could it happen, eventually? Sure. Is it an active plan at this moment? No. A Switch 2 release exists in the same way an Xbox release does. IF Square wants to do it, they can & will; but no such plan exists at the present." If that rumor turns out to be true, it doesn't get much more clear than that. However, it is worth noting that the post NateDrake responded to was talking about Remake and Rebirth. NateDrake didn't say anything about Rebirth, leaving some room for that game to make the jump, but it seems very unlikely that Square Enix would release the sequel on a new console without putting out the first game, so you shouldn't get your hopes up.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Release Date

Speaking of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Square Enix recently announced that it is on target to release on February 29, 2024, on PlayStation 5. Unfortunately for PC fans, it appears that you'll have to wait again before getting to play the game. Square has announced anything official regarding how long PC players will have to wait, but when the Rebirth release date was announced, its disclaimer did say it would only be exclusive for three months. If that's the case, Rebirth might be on PC before next summer. It's also worth noting that Rebirth won't be coming to PlayStation 4. If you want to play it at launch, you'll need to upgrade to Sony's latest console.

Like Remake, you'll primarily control Cloud Strife in Rebirth, as he and his party escape from Midgar following the events of the first game. Square has said that the world will be much more open this time around, opening up the opportunity to hop on a Chocobo to move around even quicker. Of course, it is worth remembering that this is just the second entry in what's going to eventually be a trilogy, so expect Square to hold a few things back.