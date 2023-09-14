Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Gets New Trailer and Release Date

A new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was revealed during today's PlayStation State of Play, offering a much closer look at the next entry in the remake trilogy. The trailer was pretty in-depth, offering a first look at Cait Sith, and several other major moments from the original Final Fantasy VII. The game also seems to be taking full advantage of the PlayStation 5 hardware, and already looks like a major step-up from Final Fantasy VII Remake! The game also now has a release date: it will be arriving on February 29, 2024. Pre-orders for a digital twin pack are available now on the PlayStation Store.

The new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth can be found below.

One of the biggest questions about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is just how much the game will stray from its inspiration. Final Fantasy VII is one of the most beloved games of all-time, and the second game in the trilogy should give us a better idea just how much will be changing. There has been a lot of speculation about whether the fate of Aerith will be different than it was in the original game. The character's death in Final Fantasy VII remains one of the most memorable in all of gaming, but there are still a lot of people that remain scarred by the event, even after more than two decades!

This story is developing...